Hampden Park aiming to host Women's Champions League, Europa League or Conference League final in 2026 or 2027

Hampden Park is in the running to stage a European final in 2026 or 2027.

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) has registered interest in the Women's Champions League, Europa League and Conference League in either of those years.

UEFA said the declaration of interest was not binding and that final proposals would be submitted by February 21 next year, ahead of a final decision on hosting in May 2024.

Hampden famously hosted the 1960 European Cup final between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, a match the Spanish giants won 7-3 in front of a crowd of 127,000.

That was Real's fifth success, and they also claimed their ninth European title at Hampden in 2002.

Hampden will be up against one of Gelsenkirchen, Munich or Stuttgart, plus Oslo, for the right to stage a Women's Champions League final.

Image: Hampden Park hosted the 2002 Champions League final

For the Europa League finals, its rivals will be one of Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Leipzig or Stuttgart, plus Bucharest and Istanbul.

Leipzig, Jerusalem, Oslo, Geneva and Istanbul are the other venues in the running for the Conference League finals.

Budapest and Milan are the two candidates for the men's Champions League finals of 2026 and 2027.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin had spoken earlier this year about the possibility of staging a Champions League final in the United States, but that does not appear as though it can now happen until 2028 at the earliest.

