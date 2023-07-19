Fran Kirby interview: Chelsea and England midfielder says latest injury has energised her despite missing World Cup

The sight of Wimbledon's Centre Court giving a standing ovation to Fran Kirby alongside Leah Williamson and Beth Mead in the Royal Box earlier this month was a happy occasion.

But at that exact moment, Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses were settling into life in Australia, and those three players staying behind - all due to long-term knee injuries - is a reminder of what England are missing Down Under.

"I've bumped into the other girls quite a lot over the last few weeks!" Kirby tells Sky Sports at her home, as she continues her rehabilitation with Chelsea.

"It's tough for anyone to miss a World Cup through injury - but that's the sport, that's football. We put ourselves out on the pitch every day and you get these injuries. It's something that I've become a lot more mentally resilient with trying to deal with it."

Williamson and Mead's respective injuries were major blows - but Kirby suffering yet another setback after recent fatigue and illness issues in recent years were more concerning.

Image: Fran Kirby at Wimbledon's Centre Court, where she went with fellow injured players Leah Williamson and Beth Mead

Just weeks before Kirby's knee setback, the Chelsea midfielder said one more serious injury would result in her considering her future at both club and international level.

Thankfully, the 30-year-old was given a one-year contract extension by Emma Hayes and Chelsea earlier this summer - and the thought of hanging up her boots never crossed Kirby's mind as she prepares for a pre-season return.

"I have had quite a lot of stuff in my life in terms of illness and injuries - and there is only so much someone can take - but I've had this injury since I was 13-years-old," Kirby explains.

"Having to have the surgery was new, but knowing now the surgery has been successful, the problem has gone away. If anything, it has energised me.

Image: Kirby limped out of Chelsea's League Cup semi-final win at West Ham earlier this year

"It has put me in a better spot because I can do things now that I wasn't able to do before the surgery. I'm a lot more positive about this injury than any other in the past.

"When I did say that [about one more injury potentially being a final straw], it's something that I meant and something I do think about a lot in terms of with how to deal with my body during certain points.

"But that's definitely not on my mind right now and I'm focused on having a good pre-season and going into the new season fresh."

Kirby to women's football skeptics: 'Just try it!'

Image: England are preparing for a World Cup without Kirby and Co

Before returning to the pitch with Chelsea, Kirby is preparing to cheer on her Lionesses team-mates for the World Cup from the pub.

In association with Just Eat, the Chelsea midfielder will watch England's World Cup opener on Saturday morning against Haiti in the 'Queen's Header' pub in east London - who are only showing women's football on their screens for the whole opening week of the Women's World Cup.

Kirby has heard stories about some pubs refusing to turn over their TVs to women's football for those interested in it - and is delighted this World Cup can bring about another opportunity to put the women's game centre stage.

"The momentum is building in women's football from previous years. Having the pub providing women's football and allowing fans to come down and be part of a day of celebrating it is something I never would have seen even two years ago!

"It gives people a safe space to be whoever they want to be for that time. If more pubs were doing it, it would be amazing. Having that environment is super important, you get to socialise and make a day of it. It's just a day for everyone to celebrate the start of England's World Cup journey."

And Kirby's message to those who are still skeptical about the women's game? "Just try it! What's the worst that can happen? You turn the TV on, you don't like it, you turn it off.

"I've heard so many stories of older men and women - because it's not just men, it's a whole generation - who say they won't watch women's football and then they come and watch you play and say 'wow, that was really good'.

"It's all about taking yourself out of that comfort zone where you have been saying it all along and following a load of people who say they don't like it.

"If you don't like it, it's not for you. I can't sit here and say I like watching every sport on TV, but try it and see the environment. We're not forcing you, but give it a go and you never know."

'England have every chance at this WC'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sarina Wiegman says England fans should be excited about the team's potential at the World Cup, insisting they are 'ready to go'.

So how will England do at this tournament, according to Kirby, especially considering the shadow of a long injury list hanging over the squad?

"For me, the squad England have out there and the experience they have out there, the trophies they have, they have every capability of achieving greatness in this tournament. And the pressure? No different to what they're used to.

"But it is a World Cup and we all know that things happen and you can't predict anything to do with the World Cup. I would love for them to go on and do it but I also know how difficult it is to get to that point. A World Cup is a World Cup, there are going to be shocks along the way, I'm sure of that.

"I'm really optimistic, I really hope the girls do well. I still message them every day to ask how training is and how they're feeling because I want to know how they're doing!

"I have a little WhatsApp group with Jess Carter and Beth England and I'm tapping them up a bit too late into their night time but I'm always checking in to see how they are."

