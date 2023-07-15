Women's World Cup predictions: Ella Toone, Alisha Lehmann and Carly Telford among pundits, players and reporters to have their say

With the Women's World Cup fast approaching, Sky Sports asked pundits, players and reporters for their predictions ahead of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Ella Toone - England and Man Utd midfielder

Who will be the surprise package?

"I think there are a few surprise packages, but I'm going to go with Canada. They won the Olympics, so they know what tournament football is like. They've got a lot of great players so I'll think they'll do well."

Who will be the top goalscorer?

"I'm going to go with Alessia Russo, not just because she's my best friend, but she's an unbelievable goalscorer and I know what she's like in front of the net. She had a great Euros and scored a lot of goals so hopefully she can score some more."

Who will be the player of the tournament?

"I'm going to go with another team-mate in Keira Walsh. She's underrated and when you play with her, you realise what an amazing player she is and everything she does for the team goes unnoticed."

Carly Telford - Sky Sports pundit and former England goalkeeper

Who will win the Women's World Cup?

"I have to say the Lionesses based on their current form. Even though they lost against Australia, I think it's really good learning for them and I don't think they'll lose a game in the tournament."

Who will be the runners-up?

"Maybe the USA, although I think England will knock them out earlier if we come up against them.

"So I'm not sure how the groups go, but depending on who it is, maybe France or Germany."

Who will be the surprise package?

"Australia. Maybe they've had some ups and downs in the past year, but with a home crowd and someone like Sam Kerr - plus based on their result against England - I think they have a really good chance of going further than people think."

Who will be the top goalscorer?

"I think England will spread their goals out, so I don't think it'll be an English player. Alex Morgan will always be around it, but I think if Australia are going to do well, you have to hand your hat on Sam Kerr scoring a lot of goals, so I'll go with her."

Karen Bardsley - Pundit and former England goalkeeper

Who will win the Women's World Cup?

"I think the winners will be the USA. They're perennial powerhouses when it comes to international tournaments. It depends which USA turns up, but they tend to when it comes to the big moments."

Who will be the runners-up?

"I think England will be the runners-up. They've shown they know how to win tournaments now off the back of the Euros last summer, but they've lost a few key players. It'll be interesting to see how those gaps are filled."

Who will be the surprise package?

"I think the surprise package this year will be France. They've had a bit of drama over the last few years and they've just got a new manager bounce. They will probably be the ones to show up and make some history this year."

Who will be the top scorer?

"Sam Kerr. Playing at home in front of all of her fans, she's going to want to make her mark on this particular World Cup. She's also been in stellar form in the WSL this season."

Who will be the player of the tournament?

"Off of what I saw over the Euros last summer, I think Lena Oberdorf will be the player of the tournament. She is the metronome and she makes that [Germany] team tick so I think she'll be outstanding."

Alisha Lehmann - Aston Villa and Switzerland midfielder

Who will win the Women's World Cup?

"I think England will win the World Cup because they're an amazing team. They showed at the Euros that they can win a tournament."

Who will be the runners-up?

"The final will be England against the USA because they're always a strong team. They've won World Cups before, so I will say America will be second."

Who will be the surprise package?

"I think the surprise will be Switzerland because we have a lot of potential and we can be better than we've showed yet."

Who will be the top scorer?

"Rachel Daly because she's scored so many goals this season. She broke the records here in England and the WSL so I think she could do it."

Who will be the player of the tournament?

"I think it will be Lauren James because she is a young player, she has a big talent. For me, she's the best player in the world."

Anton Toloui - Sky Sports News reporter

Who will win the Women's World Cup?

"The USA has the strongest attacking options in world football. Lindsay Horan has warned this could be the youngest US squad going to a World Cup for years but expect many players that have featured at the last two successful tournaments to also be part of this squad.

"They have the skill, the will and the knowhow to win the biggest prize of all."

Who will be the runners-up?

"This was a tough pick between Germany and France. With France having a new coach, new belief and, hopefully, an in-form Kadidiatou Diani up front, I expect them to finally deliver on their long-awaited promise.

"That being said, Germany are the masters of consistency, are fuelled by last year's Euros final pain and have the incredible Lena Oberdorf at the heart of their midfield. If they can get past England in the quarter-finals then I think a second major final in two years awaits."

Who will be the surprise package?

"Switzerland could have a sneaky big tournament. They're in the weakest group of the tournament alongside hosts New Zealand, team in transition Norway and unfancied Philippines. Qualify from the group and they'll face one of Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia or Japan in the last 16.

"With Ramona Bachmann, Lia Walti, Noelle Maritz, Alisha Lehamann and Ana Maria Crnogorcevic in their squad they have the ability to upset many a nation."

Who will be the top scorer?

"Sophia Smith has a chance to become a global football icon this summer. She has the skill, the speed and the unpredictability to turn defenders inside-out, while also having the wherewithal to be a magnificent team player.

"USA will once again want Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe to have big tournaments but if Smith continues her form of the last 18 months, the 22-year-old may be the new attacking queen."

Who will be the player of the tournament?

"Alex Morgan was robbed of the Golden Boot in 2019 by her team-mate Rapinoe, but don't expect that to happen again. Morgan has been on fire since moving to San Diego Wave, topping the NWSL scoring charts last season.

"Banging in group-stage goals can help during a Golden Boot battle. Let's hope Vietnam and Portugal aren't used as fodder by Morgan."

Charlotte Marsh - Sky Sports' senior football journalist

Who will win the Women's World Cup?

"My heart says England, but my head says the USA. They are completely dominant at World Cups and it's hard to see anyone beating them. The Lionesses have a lot of key injuries that means it may be harder for them to win the tournament this summer - but I'm happy to be proven wrong!"

Who will be the runners-up?

"Let's go with England. I still think they will go deep into the competition, but Germany will also be aiming for that final. Let's also not forget the strength of the likes of Japan and Canada. It's a tough one to call, but the Lionesses edge it for me."

Who will be the surprise package?

"Australia. It's their home tournament along with New Zealand, they will take huge confidence from their win against England in April and with Sam Kerr up front, they will always be a threat."

Who will be the top scorer?

"I'm going to hang my hat on Germany's Alex Popp. She was so unlucky to be injured for the Euros final and pushed Beth Mead for the Golden Boot. She's had another successful season with Wolfsburg and this summer could be her time to win that trophy."

Who will be the player of the tournament?

"I'm going to stick with a Lioness - and my fellow predictors - and say Keira Walsh. She is the best midfielder in the women's game and is the beating heart of England's team, but she is rarely given the credit she deserves."

Fern Whelan - Sky Sports pundit and former England defender

Who will win the Women's World Cup?

"I'm going for England to win the World Cup - I'm backing the girls. Off the back of the Euros, everything they did in the summer last year, they're going to be on a high. Now they've got that winning mentality, they know how to win games now. We could see them do it this summer."

Who will be the runners-up?

"It's a tough one - it potentially could be between Germany and the USA. The USA have been there before, they're ranked No1 in the world, but Germany potentially want to recreate that final we saw at the Euros last year. It'll be exciting to see who will finish second."

Who will be the surprise package?

"I'm going to go with Jamaica because they've got my favourite, Bunny Shaw, playing for them. I think she's been absolutely brilliant this season and if she can bag goals in the World Cup like she has all season, then they could be a real surprise package."

Who will be the top scorer?

"A tough one. Because I've said England will win the tournament, I'm going to go with an English player so I'll go with Rachel Daly.

"Now she's being classed as a striker for England, she's in amazing form this season. She was top goalscorer in the league and I think she could potentially do it again this summer for England."

Who will be the player of the tournament?

"I'm going to go with Keira Walsh. She was absolutely fantastic in the Euros last summer and sometimes goes under the radar, but towards the end of the tournament, got more credit. I think she will have a real part to play in England's success this summer."

Jen Beattie - Scotland and Arsenal defender, Three Players and a Podcast panellist

Who will win the Women's World Cup?

"I think England will be the winners. They're on form, they've beaten top teams so far already in their prep - they've beaten the USA and Brazil so they're my tip to be the winners."

Who will be the runners-up?

"The runners-up could potentially be the USA. It could be an England vs USA final. They're always so confident on the main stage, they're tournament powerhouses and know what it's like to get to the final stages of a World Cup. I wouldn't be surprised if they were in the final again."

Who will be the surprise package?

"I'll go with Australia, purely because they've never got past a quarter-final in most tournaments. But they're a home nation, we've all seen what happened with England, so I'd tip them to maybe go further this year."

Who will be the top goalscorer?

"Top goalscorer for me is another tournament powerhouse in Alex Morgan. She's been firing on all cylinders in the NWSL, she's been scoring goals for fun out there so she's on form and that's exactly the kind of player you'd want on form going into a tournament."

Who will be the player of the tournament?

"For me, Keira Walsh hasn't reached her peak yet and she's already one of the best, if not the best, midfielders in the world right now.

"She showcased what she can do at the Euros and, finally, she's got the appreciation on the world stage. I have no doubt she'll do the same at the World Cup this summer."

Izzy Christiansen - Former England midfielder and Three Players and a Podcast panellist

Who will win the Women's World Cup?

"It's going to be really tough, but I think it'll be an England-Germany final. It'll be a rematch of the Euros, but I think England will have too much for them."

Who will be the runners-up?

"Germany. After the Euros, they'll have a lot of hurt from last summer. They're a really strong group and I think they'll only be stronger."

Who will be the surprise package?

"I'm going to say Australia. They really thrive off being an underdog and if they can make that their mentality in the tournament, I feel like they're going to go quite far."

Gilly Flaherty - Sky Sports pundit and former England defender

Who will win the Women's World Cup?

"I would like to say England, but I think because of their injuries, I'm going to say the USA. I think they need to bounce back after their disappointment at the Olympics and I think they'll be fired up for it."

Who will be the runners-up?

"I'm going to go with England. I think they'll get far and push teams all the way, but will fall short against the USA."

Who will be the surprise package?

"I'm going to go with Haiti. It's their first-ever World Cup that they've qualified for and they're in the same group as England as well."

Who will be the top goalscorer?

"I have to go for one of our own in Alessia Russo, followed up closely by Rachel Daly."

Who will be the player of the tournament?

"I think she's done really well since going to play abroad so I'm going to go Georgia Stanway."

Remi Allen - Aston Villa midfielder

Who will win the Women's World Cup?

"England. I think the momentum from the Euros, the place that we're in, the players that we've got, if we're ever going to do it, this is the time."

Who will be the runners-up?

"USA. Other than England, they're probably one of the best teams in the world. They've won it previously so I expect them to be there or thereabouts. They're either going to win it or be runners-up, in my opinion."

Who will be the surprise package?

"I don't know if it's a surprise package, but maybe Spain. We talk a lot about them, but they haven't quite hit their levels. But they do have the players to eventually do that."

Who will be the top goalscorer?

"Rachel Daly. If she plays in the No 9 role, she's in fine form and scores goals, I don't see why she couldn't do that on the world stage, if she got the right quality delivered to her."

Who will be the player of the tournament?

"Keira Walsh. In my opinion, she was the player of the tournament at the Euros and didn't get the credit she deserved so I think putting her on the world stage will give her the chance to do that."

Simone Magill - Northern Ireland and Aston Villa forward

Who will win the Women's World Cup?

"I think England potentially. Off the success of the Euros, I think they had pressure and exceeded that to go on and win. If ever there's a time to go and do it at the World Cup, it would be now."

Who will be the runners-up?

"The USA. They're always in and around it, they've won it however many times. You'd expect them to get really far so I think it'll be them."

Who will be the surprise package?

"I'm going to go with Australia. With them hosting, I think they're going to want to come out and perform."

Who will be the top goalscorer?

"Alex Morgan. She's been scoring at that level and on that stage for some time. She's a big game player and I think she'll be in and around it."

Who will be the player of the tournament?

"I'll say Keira Walsh too, because I think she deserves the recognition. She's such a pivotal player in that team so it'd be nice to see her rewarded for that too."

The group stage will begin on July 20 and run over a two-week period finishing on August 3 and see group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.