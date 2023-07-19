Riyad Mahrez: Man City winger set to join Al Ahli in £30m deal

Al Ahli have agreed a deal worth £30m for the signing of Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez has been given permission to miss Man City's pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea to finalise the move.

The 32-year-old Algeria international is due to have a medical this week ahead of signing a three-year contract.

Since signing for City in 2018 from Leicester, Mahrez has won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three Carabao Cups and the Champions League.

Mahrez arrived at the Etihad in the summer of 2018 for a then club-record £60m after playing an influential role in Leicester's Premier League title-winning season in 2015/16.

The treble winners have already seen Ilkay Gundogan leave this summer for Barcelona while Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva have also been linked with exits.

Image: Ruben Neves, Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino are among those to have moved

The 2023 summer transfer window has seen big-name players such as Ruben Neves, Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino all move to clubs in Saudia Arabia for lucrative offers - and more will follow.

Follow this link for a list of every high-profile player that has moved to the Saudi Pro League since their transfer window opened on July 1, and it will close on September 20.

