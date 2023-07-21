Jose Cifuentes: Rangers secure midfielder on a pre-contract and make new bid made for Feyenoord's Danilo

Michael Beale has revealed to Sky Sports News that Rangers have secured Jose Cifuentes on a pre-contract agreement.

The midfielder's deal at Los Angeles is due to expire in December with the Ibrox club heavily linked with him in recent months.

It has now been confirmed the 24-year-old will join the club with Beale hopeful a deal can be reached with the MLS club to bring the Ecuador international to the club this summer.

"It is getting closer. There are logistics with that one and work permits and everything else that goes in between it," he told Sky Sports News.

"The clubs are still talking. He's out of contract at the end of the year and we have an agreement for that.

"We would like to bring it to close early so he can join us in this window.

"Those discussions are ongoing".

Rangers have also made an improved bid of £5m for Feyenoord striker Danilo with Beale confirming talks are continuing between the two clubs.

"There are talks in the background on that one," he added.

"But he's Feyenoord's player at the moment and they're also building after a really successful campaign last year.

"We'll keep that between the two clubs at the moment and if there is any news we'll update.

"He's obviously a good player".

Rangers have made seven signings so far this summer and interest also remains in Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo.

