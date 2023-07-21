England Women reporter notebook: How will preparation turn into reality for Lionesses at Women's World Cup?

The preparation is over as England get set for their Women's World Cup opener. Sky Sports News' Gail Davis reports on the questions to be answered for the Lionesses.

There were smiles and laughter as she took part in training in the sunshine in the Gold Coast.

Sarina Wiegman was having fun, she looked relaxed and thoroughly delighted to get this World Cup campaign underway. Alongside her on the pitch was captain Millie Bright beaming too - and no wonder.

Earlier this year, her World Cup dreams lay in the hands of a knee surgeon but four months on the Chelsea central defender is primed and ready to lead her country.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week The 151st Open – July 20 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Fourth Men’s Ashes Test – July 19 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League

Hungarian Grand Prix – July 21 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1

F1 Juniors: Hungarian GP – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Mix

World Matchplay Darts – July 17 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Women’s World Matchplay Darts – July 22 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action Enjoy live action from The Open, F1, The Ashes, Premier League and more with NOW

Wiegman is a meticulous planner, so much so that she says she never doubted Bright would make it. "This was the plan, and the plan worked," she insists.

Aside from a behind-closed-doors game against Canada last week the England captain hasn't played since facing Lyon in the Champions League in March, but it's a timely boost given the absence of so many of England's heroes from last summer.

She herself says: "When I was surrounded by the best people, I was very confident in my recovery and I have been given absolutely everything that I needed to be in this position. I am grateful that I'm able to play."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former England striker Ellen White has welcomed the news that Millie Bright will be fit for their World Cup opener against Haiti.

Assuming the captaincy from Leah Williamson, after an ACL injury ruled the Arsenal player out of the World Cup, was always going to be a challenge.

Bright now has to be more than a defender. Now, she has to be a leader of a group of women who are determined to win, but use their platform to make their mark off the pitch too. That brings a whole new dimension to the role.

Last week, Bright published a letter about the players' decision to put on hold talks with the FA over bonuses, which had threatened to destabilise England's campaign. It didn't stop questions being asked as to why the team was forced to make that statement only a few days out of from what they hope will be a collectively career-defining tournament.

"It's not a situation everyone wants to be in," she says. "As players, we are not just programmed to play football, sometimes we have to have these conversations.

"But we have a very professional group and football is always at the front of everything. Everyone's seen the statement, so as players now with our heads on the game, everything is on hold. We will address the situation at a later date."

The 'focusing on football' line is echoed by Weigman too. She adds: "When we go on the pitch everyone is aligned and everyone is focused on football, I haven't seen any other behaviours. So yes we are ready.

"We have said all the time we want to be ready on 22 July and I think we are. We have had our last training session and we are ready to go."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sarina Wiegman says England fans should be excited about the team's potential at the World Cup, insisting they are 'ready to go'.

Small things decide big tournaments; we listen to coaches talk about cultures, environments and marginal gains and how nothing can be left to chance. Just how much the players can focus with a hint, no matter how small, of doubt we won't know until the tournament unfolds over the next few weeks.

The Lionesses begin this tournament against a backdrop so different from last summer. Player release issues, bonuses, injury concerns over their current captain, both the victorious leader of 2022, Williamson, and the top goal scorer from the Euros Beth Mead ruled out, and sky-high expectations.

No problem, says Wiegman.

The pressure "is always on England", she says. "It's no different. We'll just play our game and focus on how we can win. We've tried many things so everyone can be ready for Saturday.

"We also know what happens today can change tomorrow. We have two players for every position, it is very competitive and it has given us headaches. I want it to keep giving me headaches."

As much as we tried, that was all the England head coach would reveal about her starting line-up for the game against Haiti. Last year she stuck with the same XI throughout the Euros - you could set your watch by the timing of her super-subs, as Ella Toone and Alessia Russo's numbers were held up on 60 minutes.

It's far less straightforward this time for Wiegman, who has decided on her starting XI, but wouldn't reveal when she will tell her players.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Natasha Dowie believes Bethany England could be a key figure for the Lionesses at the Women's World Cup this summer.

Perhaps the biggest call comes up front. Does Rachel Daly, the WSL's top scorer, and handed the No 9 shirt for this tournament, start or is it Russo - who was at times a game-changer for England last summer. The matches at this World Cup so far have been tight and the new Arsenal signing may be at her most dangerous from the bench.

The No 10 role is an interesting one too. England have missed the craft of Fran Kirby, also absent with a knee injury, so will Toone step up and make the position her own, or will Wiegman opt for something different?

Lauren James moved into the position in the second half of one of England's friendlies against Portugal and looked a real threat.

Also, who plays alongside Bright at the back, and which position gets the most out of Alex Greenwood, are just some of even more of the questions Wiegman may or may not yet know the answer to.

What about the answer to my final question, the ultimate one - Can England win the world cup a trophy that has so far eluded both the country and and Wiegman?

"We're here, we have a dream and of course there's always the chance it's real when you wake up," she philosophises. "We will, of course, give it our everything."

Most England fans would take that for now as they get ready for what they hope will be a truly memorable few weeks.