Women's World Cup: Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman confirms captain Millie Bright fit to start as England prepare for opener

On the eve of England's World Cup campaign commencing against tournament debutants Haiti, manager Sarina Wiegman paints a serene, calm picture inside the Lionesses' camp.

Most importantly, Millie Bright, who has assumed captain's duties in the absence of injured Leah Williamson, has overcome a knee problem in time for England's opening Group D game on Saturday morning.

"She is fit and we're happy. This was the plan and it worked so Millie is happy to play," Wiegman confirmed to a packed press conference.

England are set to begin their quest to add a World Cup to their trophy cabinet this weekend - should they succeed, they will become only the second team after Germany in 2003 and 2007 to win the tournament as reigning European champions.

Less-experienced Haiti are one of eight teams making their first World Cup appearance and qualified by beating Senegal then Chile in the Inter-Confederation play-offs.

"Haiti are for the first time at a World Cup. For us, everyone is fit. We're ready to go," Wiegman continued. "They have a team that is athletic and very opportunistic - some unpredictability also, but we're going to try to play our own game."

When asked outright if England can win the tournament, the Dutchwoman responded: "Well, we're here. We have a dream and of course there is always a chance to win. Many more countries can win the World Cup. But of course we're going to give our everything, starting tomorrow (Saturday)."

Talking about whether outside influences, and the well-documented row with the FA over bonuses, will be a distraction she added: "You call it noise. Yes, there have been conversations. I haven't noticed anything about that. When we go on the pitch everyone is aligned and focused on football.

"I haven't seen any other behaviour. So, yes, we're ready. We said by July 22 we'd be ready - and we are.

"Basically I've decided [my starting XI], but I'm not going to tell you. We know everything we need to know about Haiti. There are no stones unturned in preparation for this game."

Image: Mary Earps says she was not consulted over her own World Cup jersey

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has described Nike's decision not to sell her shirt during the Women's World Cup tournament as "hugely disappointing."

After trying to negotiate behind-closed-doors for months, Earps went public ahead of England's opener against Haiti in Brisbane.

"I can't really sugar-coat this in any way, so I am not going to try," Earps said. "It is hugely disappointing and very hurtful.

"My shirt on the Manchester United website was sold out last season. It was the third-best-selling shirt, so who says it is not selling?

"We as a group stand for inclusion and this is the total opposite of what we stand for."

Nike, which supplies kits for England's women's national team, have declined to comment on the matter.

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.