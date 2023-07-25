Raul Jimenez: Fulham complete signing of striker from Wolves on two-year contract

Fulham have announced the signing of Raul Jimenez from Wolves for a fee which is understood to be £5.5m.

The striker has put pen to paper on a two-year deal which will take him until the summer of 2025, plus a club option for a further 12 months.

The Mexican moves to Craven Cottage after spending the last five seasons at Wolves, where he scored 57 times in 166 games.

Upon signing, Jimenez told the club website: "It's really important for me to arrive here. I will try to do my best for the team, one of the most iconic teams in the Premier League.

"I'm happy to be here and to play in this stadium, it's a really good stadium, I like it here. I'm going to give my best to keep scoring goals in the Premier League."

Sporting director Tony Khan added: "Raul will be familiar to Fulham supporters as he's had great experience playing in the Premier League, and in international football with Mexico.

"It's important for us to follow up on last season's success, and we believe that the addition of Raul can help us strengthen the squad as we aim for another successful season in the Premier League."

The signing comes amid continued speculation over the future of Cottagers striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored 14 Premier League goals last season despite serving an eight-match suspension for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh during the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour says Aleksandar Mitrovic wants to leave Fulham and is pushing for a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal

Interest from Al Hilal in striker Aleksandr Mitrovic has sparked a fall-out between Fulham and their top goalscorer from last season, who reluctantly boarded their flight to the USA for pre-season.

Mitrovic has told relatives he will not play for Fulham again after the decision-makers slapped a £52m price tag on him.

Mitrovic, who was considering staying away from the club tour of America, was convinced by agent Pini Zahavi and PFA representatives to join the squad as they departed for the United States on Thursday.

However, it is understood Mitrovic is angry at being priced out of a move having been the subject of two failed bids from Al Hilal.

Mitrovic's agent has urged Tony Khan to lower his value to somewhere between £35m and £45m.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fulham head coach Marco Silva confirmed he has received an offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, but refused to say if he had accepted or rejected it.

Marco Silva has turned down an approach from Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli and insisted he retains "total commitment" to Fulham.

The Portuguese was to be offered £40m for a two-year deal to become the club's new manager.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League Summer Series match against Brentford, live on Sky Sports, Silva confirmed he had informed his current employers of his decision although did not disclose that he had turned down Al Ahli.

"I answered for my club and I will not talk about this situation," he said. "I didn't come here to talk about offers and the situation.

"I told you before and I'll repeat again, I don't need to say many words here. I've showed my commitment to this football club. My commitment to the football club is total."

