Mikel Arteta calls Arsenal squad size 'unsustainable' with 30 first-team players still on books

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal's 30-man first-team squad is "unsustainable" when asked about potential incomings ahead of the new season.

The Gunners have taken 31 players on their pre-season tour of the USA, but with several of their U21s in the travelling party a number of first-team members have been left behind and are lacking match practice with two weeks to go until the start of the Premier League.

Nicolas Pepe, Cedric Soares and Albert Sambi Lokonga, who all spent time out on loan away from the Emirates last season, are among that group but remain contracted to the club with a month left of the summer transfer window.

Though Arteta did not single out any player by name after their 5-3 win over Barcelona in Los Angeles, he did say the size of his squad would need reducing.

"We have 30 players here which is unsustainable, and obviously the market is still open," Arteta said. "Things can happen - but we are prepared.

"We are really happy with the squad we have at the moment; we obviously have improvements to make in terms of what we want to do in games, and we have to do that. Overall, I'm really pleased with the team."

Arsenal's 'unsustainable' 30-man squad in full Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Alex Runarsson, Matt Turner.



Defenders: Cedric Soares, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jakub Kiwior, William Saliba, Rob Holding, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney.



Midfielders: Fabio Vieira, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Martin Odegaard, Mohamed Elneny, Jorginho, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Marquinhos, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Kai Havertz.



Forwards: Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Folarin Balogun.

One player who could make way is Folarin Balogun, a target for Inter Milan this summer - though the Gunners have put a £50m price tag around his neck ahead of any potential move.

Arteta revealed the striker missed the friendly victory over Barcelona with a foot injury, and was non-committal about his future when asked whether he had a role to play in the team this season.

He said: "Yes, we will have to see. First of all, he has to be fit and available to play minutes."

The Arsenal boss was more positive about the impact of Gabriel Jesus at the SoFi Stadium, as he reflected on seven different players finding the net across the Gunners' first four games of their pre-season campaign.

"If we have somebody that can score 25, 30, 40 goals, then great," he said. "Today, Gabby [Jesus] didn't score but it's the best Gabby that I've seen for months.

Image: Kai Havertz scored his second goal in an Arsenal shirt in their 5-3 win over Barcelona

"Again, he gave that energy, that belief, he was creating lot of chaos, a lot of good moments - he was making everybody better and I'm really pleased with that.

"And the contribution from Kai [Havertz] as well, that's why he's playing, he's got that quality, in and around that position with Leo. We have a lot of options up front and they're going to have to compete between them to give me a hard time."

New arrival Declan Rice was a surprise absentee in Los Angeles but Arteta confirmed his £105m man was only troubled by a minor niggle and gave a further update on the fitness of the recovering Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is yet to feature in pre-season.

"Dec [Rice] had quite a strong kick in training and didn't want to take the risk, he wasn't comfortable to train yesterday and today, and we decided not to play him," he said.

"With Alex [Zinchenko], he had a muscular injury again unfortunately. He's getting back - I think he'll be back soon, but it's a shame that he hasn't been with us the whole tour."