Allan Saint-Maximin: Winger leaves Newcastle for Al Ahli in deal worth in the region of £23m

Allan Saint-Maximin has become the latest player to join the Saudi Pro League after leaving Newcastle for Al Ahli.

Sky Sports News understands Al Ahli, run by the country's Public Investment Fund (PIF) which also owns Newcastle, have paid a fee in the region of £23m.

Saint-Maximin penned a heartfelt message to Newcastle supporters on social media on Saturday.

The 26-year-old follows Riyad Mahrez to Al Ahli and will form an attacking frontline with the former Manchester City winger and ex-Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.

Saint-Maximin scored 13 goals in 124 games and registered 21 assists after joining Newcastle in August 2019 from Nice.

He made 25 Premier League appearances last season as the club qualified for the Champions League with a fourth-placed finish and also featured six times on the way to Wembley in the Carabao Cup.

In an emotional social media post, Saint-Maximin wrote: "I fell for Newcastle, I had great opportunities to leave during dark days, but that was too late I was already in love, I wanted, I needed, I had to stay for helping my team to save the club from Premier League relegation because it meant the world for me.

"Of course, during those dark days some may have had their doubts, but I always believed in this club and look where we are today, it's just so beautiful. I'm leaving Newcastle as it should always have been and that's my greatest trophy because I was a part of it.

"Even though this chapter has ended, the story never stops. Newcastle is home now. I'll continue to be your biggest supporter."

Image: Harvey Barnes recently joined Newcastle having scored 13 goals for Leicester last season

Newcastle recently completed the signing of Harvey Barnes who is expected to be Saint-Maximin's replacement on the left wing.

Barnes made 187 appearances for Leicester and won the FA Cup after coming through the club's academy.

His 13 goals for the club last season was a career-best despite their relegation from the Premier League.

