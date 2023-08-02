Brendan Rodgers says Celtic return 'feels like home' but insists he must win and 'prove myself again'

Brendan Rodgers insists he must win and "prove myself again" after beginning his second spell as Celtic manager.

The Celtic manager received a warm reception from supporters at Celtic Park after being re-introduced ahead of a 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao in James Forrest's testimonial match.

When asked what it felt like to be back, more than four years after leaving for Leicester, Rodgers said: "Amazing. It feels like home.

"I have to be honest. I have been fortunate enough in my career to have managed some fantastic clubs and some big clubs, but there is nothing giving me the feeling of being back here with people that I would regard as family, and just being in the arena here.

"I am looking forward to it, I am going to relish every second of it. I think going away probably made me realise what I had and I was never sure if I would have that again.

Image: James Forrest played 49 minutes of his testimonial game as Celtic beat Athletic Bilbao 3-2 at Parkhead

"So, to be able to have the chance to have that again, I am really going to enjoy it, on the pitch, with the players, with the staff, and obviously with the supporters. But for that I need to win and I need to prove myself again."

There was no sign of dissent among the 43,447 crowd when Rodgers was presented ahead of the game, which Celtic won thanks to goals from Reo Hatate, Alexandro Bernabei and David Turnbull.

There was a sparse attendance in the standing section, whose members did express their displeasure over Rodgers' appointment on social media in June.

But any negativity looks likely to be put to one side when Celtic begin their cinch Premiership title defence against Ross County on Saturday.

Image: Brendan Rodgers returned to the Celtic Park touchline on Tuesday night.

On his reception, Rodgers said: "Clearly, it obviously means a lot.

"My priority is to make a team here and continue with the standards that have been set over the last decade or so. So it's important that we are all together in order to achieve that.

"The Celtic supporters are amazing, they will support their team and I think what makes this club is that they get behind the manager.

"We all go together from the weekend and look to push on and it's very important for us to be together."

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - Next season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.

Follow every Celtic game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Celtic latest? Bookmark our Celtic news page, check out Celtic's fixtures and Celtic's latest results, watch Celtic's goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Celtic games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Celtic as your favourite team.