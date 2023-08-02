England Women reporter notebook: Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses bite back with China rout

There's something different in the air in the England camp.

At last year's Euros, England rode a wave of momentum, pride and hope. This time around, they powered by something different.

"We're blocking out the noise," Chloe Kelly told us after 6-1 over China.

That "noise" is criticism. England came into the World Cup lacking form and, worryingly, goals.

A defeat to Australia was sandwiched between a penalty shootout win over Brazil and a 0-0 draw against Portugal.

Once the tournament kicked off England needed a retaken penalty to beat Haiti and a moment of magic from Lauren James for victory over Denmark.

The players were well aware of the concerns but instead of being disappointed by the criticism, they used it as fuel for the demolition of China.

"Every interview we get asked the same questions," Kelly rebuked.

"We have made a statement" she added.

That statement is simple, the European champions are a very good team and it's ok to win in a scrappy manner at times. This is tournament football.

USA have drawn twice, Germany and Spain suffered shock defeats and Olympic champions Canada have already been sent back home.

England, however, have won all three group games, beaten the Asian champions by five goals and only conceded once.

Perhaps the wave of optimism will rise again. If not, bring on the critics. The Lionesses are backing themselves to make them eat their words.

