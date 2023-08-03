Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse available for Southampton's Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday, live on Sky Sports

Southampton manager Russell Martin says transfer targets Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse will be involved in their Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

Saints rejected Liverpool's improved bid for Lavia earlier this week which Sky Sports News understands was still below an initial £40m, with Southampton wanting £50m for the Belgian international.

Meanwhile, West Ham's £30m offer for Ward-Prowse was also knocked back by Southampton, whose valuation for the 28-year-old is closer to £40m.

West Ham and Liverpool have not given up on their respective transfer targets but are looking at alternative options while both players are set to be involved in Southampton's opening game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, live on Sky Sports.

"Both will be involved on Friday night, as it stands," said Martin in his pre-match news conference. "I don't know what will change between now and then. Do I think they will be Southampton players by the end of the window? I have not got a clue.

"What I hope, what I think, is probably very different but it would be pointless for me to come out and say I think they'll be here or I don't think they'll be here because ultimately I have no control over that really.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol explains why a possible power struggle behind the scenes at West Ham could be affecting the way the club is conducting transfer business this summer.

"If they're both not here at some point or one of them is not here it's because the club and the player has something that everyone feels is beneficial for everyone. I think that's why it's dragged on for so long so far. It might continue to drag on but both of them while they've been here, at different stages of their career, have been great."

On how the speculation around his players has affected preparations ahead of their visit to Hillsborough, Martin added: "The team has probably changed twice since the start of this week, it might change again between now and Friday.

"We have to put out a team on Friday night that is able to be fully present and all-in on what we're trying to do. I hope between now and Friday none of that changes."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here's a look at why Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia is attracting interest.

Liverpool retain an interest in Lavia, and, in an ideal situation, they would like to bring in two new midfielders and a defender before the close of the window.

Southampton rejected an opening offer for Lavia of £34m plus £4m in add-ons from Liverpool last week.

Lavia, also of interest to Chelsea, remains keen on a switch to Anfield and Sky Sports News understands personal terms with both clubs are not expected to be a problem.

Lavia has four years left on his Southampton contract after joining from Manchester City last summer but is expected to leave after Saints were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player James Ward-Prowse is one free-kick away from equalling the Premier League record held by former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham

For West Ham to be able to sign Ward-Prowse, it's likely Southampton would have to compromise on the price.

Significantly, West Ham are getting encouragement the player wants to make the move.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.