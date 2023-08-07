AI picks FPL 2023/24: Marcus Rashford, Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunes among best bets for opener

The landscape in FPL has changed with an increased focus on using artificial intelligence to help make the biggest selection decisions.

In this piece we’ve used Fantasy Football Hub’s powerful AI Points Predictions to generate the best FPL team for Gameweek 1, considering players predicted points over the opening five gameweeks.

Start optimising your team with Fantasy Football Hub today!

Goalkeeper

Ederson (£5.5m) - 22.5 Predicted Points

AI backs the premium pick of Manchester City’s Ederson, with the Premier League champions having a favourable run of opening fixtures including facing promoted Burnley and Sheffield United in the opening five gameweeks. The Brazilian has won the Premier League Golden Glove on three occasions.

Defenders

Gabriel (£5.0m) - 20.2 Predicted Points

Gabriel provides the most secure route into an Arsenal defence which kept 14 clean sheets last season. In general, full-backs are preferable to centre-backs in FPL, but Gabriel does carry goal threat with 10 league goals in three seasons for the Gunners. He ranked third for shots among defenders last season with 32.

John Stones (£5.5m) - 22.5 Predicted Points

Manchester City’s John Stones is a potential out-of-position prospect for the season, having finished last campaign playing in a defensive midfield role in Pep Guardiola’s system. In 2022/23 he delivered four attacking returns from 1,844 minutes and has huge potential if he can improve his game time in this campaign.

Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m) - 19.5 Predicted Points

Brighton’s Estupinan is a player to benefit from excellent early fixtures, playing as an attacking full-back in a defence that kept 12 clean sheets last season. Estupinan ranked fourth among defenders for goal involvements last season with eight, and was third for key passes with 52.

Midfielders

Marcus Rashford (£9.0m) - 30.1 Predicted Points

Two favourable home games in the first three gameweeks see Marcus Rashford ascend the midfield rankings, as Manchester United entertain Wolves and Nottingham Forest. Thirteen of Rashford’s 17 league goals came at home last season, while only Haaland scored more fantasy points in home matches.

Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) - 29.1 Predicted Points

Bruno Fernandes sees a significant price drop for this season, making him fantastic value. He is set to benefit from increased added time as a player who usually completes 90 minutes and he’s on penalties. He is the key creator in the side, ranking top among all players for key passes (119) and big chances created (32) last campaign.

Bukayo Saka (£8.5m) - 26.8 Predicted Points

Arsenal penalty taker Bukayo Saka finished last season with 26 goal involvements for the season and should benefit from a kind opening run of fixtures starting with Nottingham Forest at home in Gameweek 1. With striker Gabriel Jesus set to miss the start of the season, he will be the Gunners' key source for goals.

Kaoru Mitoma (£6.5m) - 24.5 Predicted Points

Brighton have the best fixtures over the opening three gameweeks of the season, kicking off against Championship play-off winners Luton Town in Gameweek 1. Mitoma amassed 16 attacking returns last campaign after establishing himself as a regular in their attack midway through the season. There’s much more to come from him.

Forwards

Erling Haaland (£14.0m) - 41.8 Predicted Points

Erling Haaland has been awarded the captain’s armband by AI for Gameweek 1 and that’s a trend set to continue over much of the opening phase of the season. Haaland is simply a must-have as the best goalscorer the Premier League has ever seen. Do not be put off by his £2.5m price increase, he’s worth every penny.

Callum Wilson (£8.0m) - 25.9 Predicted Points

Wilson backers will be hoping he starts this season how he ended the last, with 13 goal involvements in the final 10 gameweeks of the season to finish as the highest-scoring forward in that period. He’s on penalties for the Magpies, converting from the spot on three occasions in 2022/23,

Darwin Nunez (£7.5m) - 25.1 Predicted Points

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez has been one of the form players in pre-season with four goals and an assist. He’s expected to be a consistent starter after being handed the number nine shirt for the upcoming campaign. In 2022/23, Nunez had 28 big chances on goal and an improvement in his finishing could see him build on the nine goals scored last time around.

Substitutes

The AI squad uses all of the £100m budget with additional funds spent on Brentford’s Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m) as the 12th man with some favourable opening fixtures for the Bees. He’s joined by George Baldock (£4.0m) who is set to start the season at wing-back for Sheffield United.

Matt Macey (£4.0m) may start the season in goal for Luton, while Crystal Palace’s Naouirou Ahamada (£4.5m) has featured in all of their pre-season friendlies and may be the most attacking of the cheap midfielders.

Fantasy Football Hub is purpose-built to turn FPL managers into FPL winners. From their industry-leading AI to the experts who reveal their teams every gameweek, it's no surprise tens of thousands of managers gain the edge with the Hub every season. Join the Hub today and, if you don't win your mini-league, you'll get your money back. Terms and Conditions apply.