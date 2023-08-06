Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: Teams to think twice about time wasting | Man City boss Pep Guardiola: We'll be playing until 9am

Mikel Arteta was the first victim and the first beneficiary of the new law changes after Arsenal won the Community Shield 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw against Manchester City, while Pep Guardiola insists football has to get used to matches extending to 100 minutes or more.

Gunners boss Arteta was booked in the first half by referee Stuart Attwell for protesting a decision, part of the new clampdown on the touchline behaviour of managers.

But the fiery Spaniard was celebrating after the new law on timewasting and keeping the ball in play - meaning extended periods of stoppage time - allowed his side to equalise with 101 minutes on the clock.

"It is really good to do that," he said. "It was going too far and now teams are going to have to think twice. We have to prepare to play 100 minutes. It is going to happen every single week."

On his yellow card, Arteta added: "I cannot change my behaviour in three days and I can't say tomorrow that we play with no offsides and what is the linesman doing? I try my best."

New refereeing guidelines in action… Dissent: With the threshold for a player to be shown a yellow card for dissent reduced this season, both Thomas Partey and Julian Alvarez were cautioned for flicking the ball away after giving away free-kicks.



Policing the technical area: Mikel Arteta was his usual animated self on the touchline but with the behaviour of managers and their backroom staff under greater scrutiny, the Arsenal boss was cautioned early on for his reaction to Rodri escaping a booking after a cynical foul on Kai Havertz.



More accurate game time: Eight minutes were added on at Wembley. However, a clash of heads in stoppage time between Kyle Walker and Thomas Partey saw another five minutes added on with the clock running to 113 minutes before the final whistle sounded. Leandro Trossard’s equaliser came in the 111th minute.

Pep: Stoppage time was excessive

Image: Guardiola felt the amount of stoppage time was excessive

Pep Guardiola felt the amount of stoppage time was excessive even before the initial eight minutes stretched to 13 after a clash of heads between Kyle Walker and Thomas Partey.

City's treble-winning boss now also expects matches to regularly extend to 100 minutes and even longer.

"We have to get used to it," he said. "I had the feeling, not because we were winning 1-0, but that not much happened to extend it for eight minutes.

"It's a good question for the international board and people because they don't consult with managers and players and we have to accept it with this amount of games.

"Now the games will be 100 minutes. Nothing happened today and there was eight minutes. They extend for goals. If the score is 4-3, you put 45 seconds on for seven goals, 9am tomorrow morning I am (still) here playing."

Image: Guardiola and Arteta during Arsenal's Community Shield win

Young forward Cole Palmer, who was on as a substitute for the quiet Erling Haaland, appeared to have won it for City in normal time after a fine curling finish.

But Leandro Trossard's shot deflected in - off Manuel Akanji - to earn Arsenal a 1-1 draw and take the game to a penalty shoot-out.

The Gunners scored all four of their spot-kicks, while Kevin De Bruyne fired against the crossbar and Rodri's weak effort was saved by Aaron Ramsdale.

Fabio Vieira stepped up to hit the final penalty with Arsenal winning the shoot-out 4-1 to land the first piece of silverware of the campaign and go some way to lifting a mental block after last season's disappointment at losing the title to City.

Arteta: Win feels great

Image: Arsenal players celebrate with their fans after beating Man City on penalties to win the Community Shield

"It feels great. I don't think it gets much better than winning a trophy at Wembley against the best team in the world, and especially the way we have done it," added Arteta.

"It's great if the players are convinced they can beat every team. I think we showed a real determination and fight to win the game.

"The reason why we are here to win trophies for this club and make it successful. I have seen so many happy and proud people."

City lost last year's Community Shield to Liverpool and although they did not do too badly over the rest of the season, Guardiola was still irritated by the defeat.

"(We've lost) three in a row," he added. "We came here to win it. We were so close, but winning or losing, I know the position of the team.

"We would love to win today but sometimes you have to accept that."

Arsenal player reaction: Ramsdale - 'It's a statement'

Image: Martin Odegaard and Edward Nketiah celebrate Arsenal's victory in the Community Shield

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale speaking to ITV: "For us, it's a statement. It's a marker to know we can go and beat Man City in a big game when it matters. I'm not sure what it'll be like this season. But that mental block is gone. We're ready to push on now."

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice speaking to ITV: "I am buzzing, this is what I envisioned when I joined. City gave us what we expected, but I am buzzing - so happy. You have to have the patience against them, you have to have mini-games within the game against them like the manager said to us before. To win today, my first for the club. I feel I've grown a lot in the last three weeks. There's a lot of information to take in of what the manager wants. I'm eager to learn and keep improving. I'm sure we can achieve anything this season - we just need to remain focused."

Opta stats: City's Community Shield losing streak

Image: Dejected Man City players leave the pitch after losing the Community Shield to Arsenal on penalties

Arsenal have won the Community Shield for the 17th time, the second-most of any club after Manchester United (21), moving ahead of Liverpool (16).

Manchester City are the second team to lose the Community Shield in three consecutive years after Manchester United, who lost four in a row between 1998 and 2001.

Kevin De Bruyne has assisted 29 goals in all competitions since the start of last season for Manchester City - the next most by a Premier League player across this period is 15 by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Aged 21 years and 92 days, Manchester City's Cole Palmer became the youngest player to score in the Community Shield since Cesc Fàbregas for Arsenal against Chelsea in 2005 (18 years, 95 days).

Leandro Trossard scored Arsenal's equaliser in the 111th minute; the Belgian has been directly involved in 12 goals for the Gunners since joining from Brighton (2 goals, 10 assists), the second most of any player for the club in that time after Bukayo Saka (13).

Erling Haaland has failed to score in his last six competitive appearances for Manchester City, having previously never gone more than three games without scoring for the club. He failed to attempt a shot for the second time since joining last year, the other instance coming against Spurs in February.

Man City begin their Premier League title defence at Burnley on Friday, live on Sky Sports from 6.30pm; kick off 8pm. They then face Europa League winners Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday August 16 in Greece.

Arsenal host Nottingham Forest a day later, with their Saturday lunchtime clash beginning at 12.30pm.