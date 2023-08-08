Premier League investigating Chelsea for potential financial breaches during Roman Abramovich's ownership

The Premier League is investigating Chelsea for potential financial rule breaches during Roman Abramovich's ownership of the club.

Chelsea's new owners reported their own club to UEFA and the Premier League after their takeover last summer.

At present, Chelsea have not been charged with anything by the Premier League. If they were found guilty of rule breaches, sanctions could include a fine or a points deduction.

On July 28, UEFA announced they had fined Chelsea €10m (£8.6m) for "submitting incomplete financial information" between 2012 and 2019.

When approached by Sky Sports News, Chelsea chose not to comment.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

