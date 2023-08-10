Edson Alvarez: West Ham complete £35.4m for Ajax midfielder

West Ham have announced the £35.4m signing of Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

The Mexico international becomes the Hammers' first signing of the summer transfer window, with Alvarez's arrival coming after West Ham sold captain Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m.

Ajax have confirmed the figures of the deal with £32.8m up front with £2.6m in add-ons, while Alvarez will wear the No 19 shirt at the London Stadium.

West Ham begin their Premier League season against Bournemouth on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Image: The Mexican midfielder will wear the No 19 shirt at West Ham

"It's a hugely sentimental moment for me in my career. To join a club like a West Ham is a dream for me and my family.

"The Premier League is a special league, the best league in the world and I think my style will suit it. I now have a responsibility to West Ham and the West Ham family and I will give absolutely everything for the shirt."

West Ham manager David Moyes added: "The midfield area was one we were especially keen to strengthen this summer - and Edson will complement the other options we have in that department.

"He's an experienced international player, who has enjoyed great success for both club and country during his career to date."

West Ham have reached a full agreement with Southampton over the signing of midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

The deal is worth the £30m that was rejected last month but with more favourable payment terms and conditions for Southampton.

Personal terms have been agreed, with Ward-Prowse set to begin his medical on Thursday.

