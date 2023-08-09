Aaron Ramsdale or David Raya? 'No automatic first choice' with Arsenal close to deal for Brentford goalkeeper

There will be no automatic first-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal when the deal for David Raya is finalised as Aaron Ramsdale has a fight on his hands to keep his place.

The Gunners are close to finalising a deal to sign Raya - it is understood the deal is worth in the region of £30m.

Raya has entered the final year of his Brentford contract and the clubs have been working on a compromise. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a long-term admirer of Raya and has tried to sign him before.

The goalkeeper position was marked as one area that could solidify Arsenal's status as serious title contenders. It was also flagged as an area Arsenal have been significantly weak in during recent history.

The strategy has been communicated to both new signings and existing players in the squad - including Raya and Ramsdale. It can also be seen in the case of Declan Rice and Thomas Partey. The external perception was that the Ghanaian would be sold after Arsenal completed their club-record signing of Rice but this was contrary to Arteta's plan.

The manager has told players he wants them to compete at the highest level among themselves in every position if they expect to regularly win major honours.

It is understood that Ramsdale has welcomed the challenge of competing with Raya and believes it will push both goalkeepers to elevate their game.

Analysis: I wouldn't want to be Arteta making this call

Former Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel:

"When you see the stats, specifically shot stopping and handling which shows where the goalkeeper is parrying the ball out to or holding onto, Raya has much more efficiency. Sweeping is where Ramsdale has the advantage owing to the way Arsenal play and he's very good at it. But Raya's overall stats are very good which will surprise many people.

"Ramsdale does fit the way Arsenal want to play. This is why Ederson fits with Manchester City.

"It's going to be huge competition between the two Arsenal goalkeepers. It's not a decision I'd want to make if I was a coach."

Ramsdale: Bring it on!

Aaron Ramsdale speaking to ITV about potential goalkeeping competition:

"Bring it on. Nothing comes easy in football. But also at the same time you need to move along and adapt as well. I've done it to other people when I've moved to clubs. I'm not going to be thinking that it's never going to happen to me. So, yeah, I think if it happens, it happens and then we'll fight and we'll make each other the best version of ourselves because that's what the manager is telling us as well.

"I'm sure whoever plays, me, Matt [Turner], whoever comes in, the goalkeeping union, people will laugh at but it's a real thing, and your individual disappointment will go away and you'll put the team first and you'll put that goalkeeper first as well."

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.