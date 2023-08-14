Tyrone Mings: Aston Villa defender sustains 'significant knee injury' during defeat by Newcastle

Aston Villa have confirmed defender Tyrone Mings sustained a "significant knee injury" during Saturday's defeat at Newcastle.

England international Mings was taken off on a stretcher during the first half of Villa's 5-1 loss at St James' Park and the club have confirmed he will now require surgery ahead of a "lengthy rehabilitation process".

The incident occurred around the 23rd-minute mark when Mings fell awkwardly in an attempt to reach the ball before Newcastle forward Alexander Isak. The 30-year-old's right leg was put in a protective boot and he received a standing ovation from both sets of supporters as he left the pitch.

Mings is the second Villa player to suffer a serious knee injury in the past week with midfielder Emiliano Buendia having also been ruled out for an indefinite period after sustaining ligament damage during training.

Speaking of Mings' injury after the Newcastle defeat on Saturday, Villa boss Unai Emery said: "This week is very sad for us. With Emiliano Buendia, and now with Tyrone Mings.

"We have to take some days in reflection and then prepare for the game against Everton."

Villa captain John McGinn added: "Tyrone is a huge player for us. A leader.

"After losing Emi [Buendia], it is a bitter bow and we are keeping our fingers crossed for him.

"It is devastating to see him like that. Pau [Torres] comes in, we've spent a lot of money to recruit him, and we have no excuses."