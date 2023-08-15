EFL goals and round-up: Wrexham claim first win | Derby beaten again

Victor Adeboyejo scored a first-half hat-trick as Bolton continued their 100 per cent start to the League One season with a 3-1 win over Fleetwood.

The former Barnsley striker needed just three minutes to grab the opener and added a second 11 minutes later.

He ensured the match ball would be going home with him in the 37th minute.

Bolton had Dion Charles sent off and Joshua Earl grabbed a late consolation for Fleetwood.

Peterborough scored three goals in 11 second-half minutes to also make it nine from nine with a 3-1 win at Barnsley.

The Reds went ahead through Barry Cotter six minutes into the second half but Hector Kyprianou levelled in the 74th minute and then Jonson Clarke-Harris put Posh in front two minutes later, before Kawme Poku ensured victory late on.

Stevenage are the other team with nine points from nine as Steve Evans' newly promoted side saw off Cambridge 2-1, with goals from Jordan Roberts and Jamie Reid either side of Elias Kachunga's leveller.

The pressure is mounting on Derby boss Paul Warne after a third home defeat of the season.

After losing to Wigan on the opening day and then Blackpool in the Carabao Cup, the Rams were beaten 2-1 by Oxford, with Mark Harris' double earning the points.

Shrewsbury beat Burton 2-1, Wycombe were 3-2 victors over Leyton Orient and Reading beat Cheltenham 1-0.

Bristol Rovers saw off Charlton 2-1 and Portsmouth beat Exeter 1-0.

Wigan are heading towards the black with a 1-1 draw at Carlisle which moves them to minus one while Blackpool and Port Vale and Northampton and Lincoln also drew.

Sky Bet League Two

Wrexham registered their first Football League win in 15 years after beating Walsall 4-2.

The Hollywood-owned Dragons had endured a slow start on their return to the fourth tier, but put that right in style.

Goals from Will Boyle and Ollie Palmer put them 2-0 up before Chris Hussey pulled one back for the Saddlers.

Jake Bickerstaff and Elliot Lee made the game safe after the break before Anthony Forde's last-gasp own goal gave Walsall a second.

Gillingham maintained their 100 per cent record with a 1-0 win at Sutton, with Ashley Nadesan's early goal doing the damage.

A late goal from Emile Acquah preserved Barrow's unbeaten start with a 1-1 draw at Accrington while Crawley are also unbeaten after a 2-1 victory over MK Dons.

Crewe enjoyed a good night in beating Newport 4-2 while Tranmere had too much for Harrogate in a 3-0 success and AFC Wimbledon won 2-0 at Colchester, who remain pointless.

Swindon enjoyed local bragging rights in a 2-1 derby win over Forest Green - Frazer Blake-Tracey scoring in injury time against 10 men - and Grimsby beat Salford 2-0 thanks to a double from Mo Eisa.

Doncaster drew 2-2 with Mansfield, Morecambe were locked in a stalemate with Notts County and Stockport and Bradford shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.