Wataru Endo: Liverpool sign Japan midfielder from Stuttgart on four-year deal

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Japan midfielder Wataru Endo from Stuttgart, subject to a work permit and international clearance.

The 30-year-old Japan international has signed a four-year contract which will keep him at Anfield until 2027, in a deal worth £16.2m.

Endo, who arrives on Merseyside after four seasons at Stuttgart, where he made 133 appearances and scored 15 goals, told the club's website: "I'm very happy right now and I'm so excited to join a big club in Liverpool.

"It feels amazing and this is my dream. It's always [been] a dream to play [in the] Premier League and with one of the biggest clubs in the world. It's a dream come true for me.

"It's going to be the first time for me that I play at Anfield. I can't wait to play at Anfield in front of Liverpool fans.

"I play as a No 6 and I'm like a bit more [of a] defensive player. I think I can help this club defensively and I will have good organisation in the middle. I think that's my job."

Liverpool's pursuit of Endo came after unsuccessful attempts to sign Moises Caiceido and Romeo Lavia, both of whom joined Chelsea.

Endo follows Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai into Anfield as part of the club's midfield refresh following the departures of captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia.

Having captained both Stuttgart and Japan, Endo's well-established leadership skills further bolster Liverpool's crop of national team captains which includes Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Szoboszlai.

"I'm really happy. Wataru is a really good player," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. "I know in this world of football how it goes and stuff like this, but have a look, have a look, because he's a really good player.

"Experienced player, captain of Stuttgart, captain of Japan, speaks good English, nice fella, family man, machine on the pitch, good footballer on top of that, sensational attitude. So, I'm really happy. He's a good footballer, very experienced and loves to work extremely hard."

'Endo strengthens Liverpool engine room'

Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor:

"Endo will be a much-needed influence in the Liverpool engine room. He's able to play the holding role and at centre half, but, ostensibly, he's a central midfielder.

"He's been brought in by Jurgen Klopp to fill the holding role vacated by Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. Liverpool need a bit of experience in the heart of their midfield and, after missing out on Moises Caicedo, it was imperative Liverpool brought someone in."

Who is new Liverpool signing Endo?

Endo has 50 caps for Japan and has been a regular in the centre of Stuttgart's midfield in the Bundesliga for the past three seasons. He's no youngster, though - Endo turned 30 in February.

As for his stats last season, he ranked among the top three Bundesliga midfielders for ball recoveries and ranked highly in passing and tackling metrics, too.

Image: Endo was among the top three Bundesliga midfielders for ball recoveries last season

