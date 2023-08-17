Reece James: Chelsea captain suffers injury in training

New skipper James joins Christopher Nkunku and Wesley Fofana in the Chelsea treatment room; England international started opening game of season vs Liverpool before being withdrawn in second half; watch West Ham vs Chelsea live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm
Chelsea have confirmed captain Reece James is set for spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury in training.
The new Chelsea captain has started rehabilitation having undergone assessments on the injury.
James missed a substantial amount of last season with hamstring, knee and thigh problems and this latest setback will be another blow for Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino, who has already lost Christopher Nkunku and Wesley Fofana to long-term injuries.
He was withdrawn in the second half of Chelsea's opening weekend draw with Liverpool and was replaced by 20-year-old Malo Gusto, who made his debut for the club.
Speaking on his podcast after the game, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville warned about the potential damage an injury to James or fellow full-back Ben Chilwell could do to Chelsea's prospects this season.
"What we've seen is that Chelsea have fantastic wing-backs, but they've both gone off in the game," said Neville. "First game of the season. That will destroy Pochettino's plans.
"If you're going to play wing-backs they have to be outstanding players of high quality, who attack like wingers and defend like full-backs, and they have that. But the big question mark is if those two can stay fit.
"Those wing-backs are crucial and if they lose them the whole thing could fall apart a little."
Chelsea visit West Ham next Sunday August 20 live on Sky Sports; kick off 4.30pm.
