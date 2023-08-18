Romeo Lavia: Chelsea complete £58m deal to sign Southampton midfielder

Chelsea have completed the signing of midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton in a deal worth £58m.

The deal is worth an initial £53m plus £5m in add-ons with the 19-year-old signing a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The transfer means Chelsea's first-choice midfield this season will likely be comprised of Lavia, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo - a unit already being dubbed the 'LFC midfield' by Chelsea fans in the wake of Liverpool's failed attempts to sign both Lavia and Caicdeo this summer.

On completing his move to Chelsea, Lavia said: "I'm really happy join Chelsea and be a part of this exciting project. It's an amazing football club with a great history and I'm really excited to get started.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at the best of midfielder Romeo Lavia from the 2022-23 Premier League season

"I can't wait to meet all my new team-mates and build a chemistry together to achieve great things together."

Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley added: "We are very pleased to welcome Romeo to Chelsea. He demonstrated his quality in the Premier League last season at Southampton, showing maturity despite his young age, and is a player we have monitored for some time.

"We believe he is ready to make an impact at Chelsea throughout the current campaign, and in the coming years."

Chelsea edge Liverpool again in transfer market

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dharmesh Sheth, Mark McAdam and Darren Ambrose discuss why Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia are picking Stamford Bridge over Anfield

Chelsea beat Liverpool to the signing of Lavia after the Reds agreed their own deal with Southampton.

Sources told Sky Sports News the total package agreed between Liverpool and Southampton was worth £60m, but the Belgian midfielder made clear his preference for moving to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool already missed out on Caicedo to Chelsea after the Brighton midfielder moved to Stamford Bridge for a British record £115m. Liverpool had a £111m offer accepted by Brighton only for the 21-year-old to inform them he only intended to join Chelsea.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As part of Sky Sports' Future of Football series, Sam Blitz discovers how Chelsea are using AI to help recruit into their academy

Lavia started his career in Belgium with Anderlecht, spending eight years at club before joining Manchester City at the age of 16.

He made his senior debut at the Etihad Stadium in September 2021, started in the EFL Cup against Wycombe Wanderers in a 6-1 victory.

The midfielder made one further appearance for City before completing a switch to Southampton last summer. Lavia made 34 appearances for Saints in a season that ended with relegation at St Mary's.

Lavia pens farewell message to Saints fans Southampton's outgoing midfielder Romeo Lavia:



"To Saints Fans.



"As I say goodbye, I want to say a big thank you for everything you have given me during my time here.



"I've instantly felt the love from you all despite us not achieving our shared goals. I'll never forget the belief the club and Saints all around the world showed me and I hope I was able to repay the faith you put in me.



"I would especially like to thank all my teammates and all staff members within the club involved closely or not for putting your arms around me since the day I walked through the Staplewood Campus and for all the daily work and help behind the scenes making me become a better person, athlete and football player. You have all played a massive part into making my integration into real professional football easier.



"I will be forever grateful to you.



"For those reasons, this club will always remain close to my heart.



"Good luck this season and I look forward to seeing the club marching back to the Premier League where it belongs very soon!



"Thank you Saints.



"Roméo."

How much have Chelsea spent?

Image: Credit - PA/Getty

Chelsea have now splashed a league-topping £343.9m this summer.

Lavia becomes the club's 11th signing of the window, having also signed Moises Caicedo (£115m), Christopher Nkunku (£52m), Axel Disasi (£38.8m), Nicolas Jackson (£32m), Robert Sanchez (£25m), Lesley Ugochukwu (£23.1m), Angelo Gabriel, Ishe Samuels-Smith, Diego Moreira and Alex Matos (all undisclosed).

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Last season, the Blues splashed a record-breaking £601.7m across both transfer windows on new signings and only recouped £61m from player sales - but the club has recouped more this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have cashed in £232.3m in this window, selling Kai Havertz (£65m), Mason Mount (£60m), Mateo Kovacic (£30m), Christian Pulisic (£18.8m), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (£18.5m), Kalidou Koulibaly (£17m), Edouard Mendy (£16m) and Ethan Ampadu (£7m).

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

As it stands, all those deals place Chelsea fourth in the table for net spend with a balance of £111.6m.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

How Chelsea use AI to recruit into their youth academy

As part of Sky Sports' Future of Football series, Sam Blitz discovers how Chelsea are using AI to help recruit into their academy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As part of Sky Sports' Future of Football series, Sam Blitz discovers how Chelsea are using AI to help recruit into their academy

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.