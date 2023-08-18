Lucas Paqueta: Man City transfer on hold due to FA and FIFA betting investigation

Investigation is believed to be about bets placed in Brazil; Paqueta denies placing any best himself; FA and Man City have declined to comment

Manchester City's move for Lucas Paqueta is on hold because of concerns surrounding an FA and FIFA betting investigation.

The investigation is believed to be about bets placed in Brazil. Paqueta says he has not placed any bets himself and is said to be shocked by reports.

An £80m deal for Paqueta to join Man City has almost been agreed and could still happen if the issue is cleared up quickly.

In the meantime, Paqueta is focused on playing for West Ham.

The FA and Man City have declined to comment. Sky Sports News has also approached FIFA for comment.