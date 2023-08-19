Gary Neville fears for Manchester United's midfield after being dominated at Tottenham

Sky Sports' Roy Keane has described Manchester United "as the new Spurs" in the wake of Erik ten Hag side's dismal 2-0 defeat to Tottenham.

A second-half opener from Pape Sarr followed by an own goal by Lisandro Martinez condemned United to a sobering but deserved loss.

"Desperate, absolutely desperate," thundered Keane. "The biggest insult I always think about is teams who can't do it away from home, players who aren't up for it away from home.

"They're a good team, they fancy it when their home fans are in front of them, they've got that support and energy.

"United go away today...weak, no leadership, gave bad goals away. It's easy to play against Man United. Man Utd are the new Spurs."

Keane continued: "The midfield looked lightweight. The six players high up the pitch, when you're out of possession they're giving you absolutely nothing. You can always carry one or two maybe in your team who don't give you much but can be match winners but United are carrying too many players when they're not really at it.

"I look at Mount, Fernandes out of possession, they look like schoolboys. They haven't got that physicality to get the ball back.

"We're told Ten Hag is a brilliant coach, well we need to see it. They looked flat tonight. I'd like to know what they're doing on the training pitch. Are they over training? They don't look full of energy."

Neville: Manchester United have to bolster in midfield

During his match commentary, an alarmed Gary Neville also warned Manchester United have to make midfield reinforcements in the wake of their worrying start to the new season.

After a highly-fortunate 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday Night Football, United's luck ran out in north London as a midfield of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and summer signing Mason Mount were outplayed by man-of-the-match Yves Bissouma and James Maddison in Spurs' deserved 2-0 win.

"Casemiro looks lost in midfield in these first two matches," said Neville. "What's clear is that Manchester United's midfield needs bolstering.

"Ten Hag wants a number six who can play alongside Casemiro and at the moment the club can't get players out to be able to fund that.

"If they look at the first two weeks, they have to fund it or there will be big problems. What's clear is that Ten Hag doesn't want to revert back to Scott McTominay."

After failing to impress on his debut against Wolves, Mount was anonymous against Spurs and was replaced late on. Before that, Christian Eriksen had been introduced from the bench, but his involvement only added to the midfield muddle.

"With Bruno on the right, the midfield looks all over the place and the front three doesn't capable of functioning as one," added Neville. "Does he go back to McTominay? Ten Hag has made five substitutions and not used him. It's almost as if he is managing him out of the club."

Keane: Bring back Stapleton and Whiteside

While Neville's concerns were focused on midfield, Keane reserved his most withering views for United's misfiring frontline.

After Bruno Fernandes' glaring first-half miss, United rarely looked like scoring and were no better after Anthony Martial replaced Marcus Rashford for the closing minutes.

"They're bringing on Martial - you might as well bring on Frank Stapleton and Norman Whiteside. Martial is not going to get you out of trouble.

"Rashford played through the middle again. Usual stuff. He's like a child up there. He's obviously not happy playing there. His body language and his first few touches suggest he doesn't want to play through the middle.

"But you have to. You've got to do a job for the team. You're looking at the captain, the senior players, established international players - easy to play against. That's the biggest insult I can give to these Man Utd players."

