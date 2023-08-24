Manchester United transfer news: Sofyan Amrabat left out of Fiorentina squad vs Rapid Vienna in Europa Conference League

Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat has been left out of Fiorentina's squad to face Rapid Vienna in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

The Morocco midfielder has not travelled with the squad to Austria and is training alone back in Florence.

He is understood to have had his head turned by interest from other clubs and is not in the right frame of mind to play in the Conference League play-off first-leg fixture.

United have a long-standing interest in Amrabat and are weighing up a move, having not ruled out signing a new central midfielder regardless of outgoings before the deadline.

Liverpool have also been keen on Amrabat and, according to Sky in Italy, held talks with Fiorentina via intermediaries earlier this summer. They are also in the market for a player in his position before the deadline.

Amrabat is still very much part of Fiorentina's plans for the season, but if a bid of around £17m to £21m (€20m to €25m) arrives then the club are expected to consider a sale.

Amrabat's contract at Fiorentina expires next summer but the club have an option to extend it until 2025.

Sheikh Jassim still wants to buy Manchester United and his £5bn offer for the club remains on the table.

But sources close to the Qatari bid believe the process has stalled amid concerns the Glazer family are not sure they want to sell.

Sheikh Jassim has made five bids to buy United, making his final offer to buy 100 per cent of the club in a debt-free deal 11 weeks ago on June 7.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has made rival bids to buy 69 per cent of the club owned by the Glazer family in a phased takeover.

Sheikh Jassim's bid team are aware of reports he is close to buying Manchester United, but as far as he is concerned the situation has not changed.

Sheikh Jassim is not going away but ultimately it is up to the Glazers to decide if they actually want to sell the club.

