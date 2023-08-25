Rangers boss Michael Beale urges SPFL to help clubs in Europe

Michael Beale is looking forward to a "wonderful week" for Rangers but insists the SPFL needs to do more to help clubs prepare for crucial European qualifiers.

The Ibrox club play Ross County on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, before travelling to Eindhoven for the second leg of their Champions League play-off against PSV.

The tie is level at 2-2 after a breathless match in Govan and, while Rangers will be in Dingwall, their Dutch opponents have a free weekend to prepare.

Three other Scottish Premiership teams also have European play-off second leg ties next week and Beale believes it is crucial more is done to help them qualify.

"Not just for us, I think for Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs too," he told Sky Sports News.

"This is a difficult period early in the season because we know that we have so many games crammed in such a short period of time.

"It is very difficult for us with our schedule to change it but I think maybe in the future we can look at it certainly because of the revenue we generate.

"In Scotland, our league is not as big as some other countries and the European finance coming in could be really important just to the future of the Scottish game."

Image: Rangers draw 2-2 with PSV Eindhoven in midweek

Rangers will return from the Netherlands to prepare for the first Old Firm game of the season on September 3, live on Sky Sports, and Beale is excited about what lies ahead.

"It's a wonderful week," the former QPR boss added.

"You have to think it's a huge privilege to have a week like this where you're playing in the Champions League play-off, playing live on TV on the Saturday then playing live on the TV next week in one of the biggest derbies in the world.

"That's a privilege and we have to embrace that.

"Over the week we'll need 15 or 16 players to play their part and there's not much time to think about anything else other than football and recovering and then preparing for the next opponent."

Image: Jose Cifuentes is one of Rangers' summer signings

Rangers have made nine signings so far this summer and the manager is still hopeful of adding to his squad ahead of the transfer deadline on September 1.

"There's been a little bit in terms of one or two names out there and there's been a little bit of truth in that but nothing for us to confirm right now," he said.

"I think come the end of the window you may see one or two out and one in, but it's all open at the moment in that sense."

Tom Lawrence and Kemar Roofe will return to the Rangers squad for the trip to Dingwall this weekend after recovering from injury.

Ridvan Yilmaz will not feature despite having returned to training.

