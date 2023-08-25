Scottish Premiership fixtures: Who will come out on top this weekend?

The Scottish Premiership returns after a League Cup break with plenty of entertainment ahead, including one game live on Sky Sports.

The cameras will be in Dingwall as Ross County host a Rangers side fresh from midweek Champions League qualifying action.

Celtic are at home to St Johnstone as they look to bounce back after their Viaplay Cup defence was ended by Kilmarnock.

St Mirren will be looking to maintain their winning start, while Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen also return to domestic action after European play-offs.

Here we take a look at what's at stake...

What is live on Sky?

Rangers return to domestic action after the drama of their play-off first leg against PSV Eindhoven with a trip to Ross County, live on Sky Sports.

The Ibrox side followed up their 4-1 Scottish League Cup win over Morton with a 2-2 draw against Peter Bosz's side, with the return leg on August 30.

Image: Rangers drew 2-2 with PSV in their last match

Michael Beale is expected to rotate his squad again as he prepares for a huge match in Eindhoven as they look to secure a second successive group-stage campaign.

Image: Ross County progressed in the Viaplay Cup last time out

Ross County also go into the match in good form. They beat St Johnstone in their last Premiership match before a cup win over Airdrieonians last weekend.

Malky Mackay's side have managed draws against Rangers in recent years, but they have never beaten the Ibrox side in any competition.

Will Celtic bounce back from shock cup defeat?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirms he is looking for a new centre-back after Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki were ruled out for eight weeks

Celtic will be out to make amends for their Viaplay Cup defeat to Kilmarnock when they host St Johnstone on Saturday.

They do have injury problems in defence with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki ruled out for eight weeks.

Midfielder Reo Hatate will also miss the game and is not expected to return until after their first Old Firm game of the season away to Rangers on September 3, live on Sky Sports.

There is one welcome boost for manager Brendan Rodgers with Alistair Johnston ready to return after recovering from an injury picked up in pre-season.

Image: Jay Turner-Cooke has joined St Johnstone on loan

St Johnstone go to Celtic Park still looking for their first points of the new campaign.

Steven MacLean has added three players since their last match with teenage midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke the latest addition, joining on loan from Newcastle.

Can Hibernian or Livingston claim their first league win of the season?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hibernian manager Lee Johnson hopes his side can use the second leg of their Europa Conference League tie against Aston Villa as a learning experience after losing the first game 5-0 at Easter Road

Hibs will be looking to bounce back from European disappointment when they host Livingston on Saturday.

Lee Johnson's side lost 5-0 to Aston Villa in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off with the return leg on August 31.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Livingston

Both teams have failed to win either of their opening two league games so it could be an entertaining battle at Easter Road.

Livi suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Rangers in their last league match but did progress in the Viaplay Cup last weekend with a 2-0 win over Ayr United.

Will Kilmarnock's impressive start continue?

Image: Kilmarnock's Marley Watkins scored to knock Celtic out of the Viaplay Cup

With a league victory over Rangers and cup shock against Celtic, it has been an impressive start to the season for Kilmarnock.

Derek McInnes' side take on Motherwell on Saturday looking to maintain their unbeaten run and improve on last season's away record in the Premiership, which saw them win just twice on the road.

Image: Mika Biereth suffered a knee injury against St Mirren

Motherwell will be without Arsenal loanee Mika Biereth - he has been ruled out for three months after a knee injury suffered in last weekend's Viaplay Cup defeat to St Mirren.

The Fir Park side will also be looking to maintain their unbeaten league start, with an opening-day draw followed up by a win in their first home game.

Can Dundee claim their first win?

Image: Tony Docherty took over at Dundee in the summer

Dundee manager Tony Docherty will be hoping for his first Scottish Premiership win when his side host Hearts on Sunday.

He has won three of his six matches since taking charge, but is yet to taste victory in the top flight.

Image: Hearts lost 2-1 to PAOK in midweek

It has been a hectic start to the season for Hearts and this game comes after a 2-1 defeat at home to PAOK in their Europa Conference League play-off with a trip to Greece for the return next Thursday.

Hearts have managed a win and a draw in their opening league fixtures and eased through in the Viaplay Cup last weekend with a 4-0 victory against Championship side Partick Thistle.

Will St Mirren's winning start continue against Aberdeen?

Image: St Mirren have won their opening two Premiership games

St Mirren have made the perfect start to the new season with back-to-back victories and progression in the Scottish League Cup.

Stephen Robinson's side sit second in the table with only goal difference between them and Celtic, so a win could see them sit top after this round of fixtures.

Image: Aberdeen drew with Hacken in the first leg of their Europa League play-off

Aberdeen are without a win in their first two league games but defeated Stirling Albion in the cup last weekend and will be buoyed by their 2-2 draw away to Hacken in the first leg of their Europa League play-off.

