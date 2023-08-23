Hibernian 0-5 Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins bags hat-trick as Villa far too good for Hibs

Aston Villa are all but certain of making the Europa Conference League group stages after winning their first-leg play-off 5-0 away in Hibernian.

Ollie Watkins was in ruthless form, netting a hat-trick after bagging two before the break and completing the treble on 48 minutes which was eventually awarded by VAR after an on-field offside call was overturned.

Leon Bailey headed home, too, and Douglas Luiz capped a one-sided clash from the penalty spot on 74 minutes.

The return leg of the Europa Conference League play-off takes place at Villa Park on Thursday August 31 at 8pm.

How Villa showed the gap in quality…

Unai Emery, a master of a European campaign, was leading Villa in Europe for the first time and couldn't have wished for an easier opening night in a competition he'll be looking to win.

Player ratings Hibernian: Marshall (5), Miller (6), Hanlon (5), Fish (6), Obita (6), Youan (6), Campbell (5), Stevenson (5), Boyle (6), Vente (5), Newell (6)



Subs: Jeggo (6), Doyle-Hayes (6), Doidge (5), Bushiri (6)



Aston Villa: Martinez (7), Konsa (7), Diego Carlos (7), Torres (7), Digne (9), Kamara (8), Douglas Luiz (8), McGinn (8), Bailey (8), Watkins (9), Diaby (7)



Subs: Olsen (7), Cash (7), Traore (8), Tielemans (7)



Player of the match: Ollie Watkins

Former Hibs favourite John McGinn's returned to Leith as Villa captain and put on a masterclass of midfield play that set the tone for a dominant performance.

Hibs succumbed in the 17th minute when Lucas Digne's cross from the left was glanced in by Watkins to the cheers of around 1,000 away fans.

Villa always looked dangerous when driving forward and in the 32nd minute, when Luiz swung in a corner from the left, Diego Carlos flicked on and Watkins stole in at the back post to head into the roof of the net.

McGinn sent Digne down the left just before the break and his cross was thumped home from close range by Bailey.

Emery replaced World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez with Robin Olsen for the start of the second half and the Sweden international soon tipped a shot from Elie Youan over the bar, but Villa survived the corner before extending their lead.

Watkins confidently slid the ball into the net from another Digne delivery after getting away from the Hibs defence. His effort was initially ruled offside only for the VAR to confirm the goal was deemed onside.

Lewis Stevenson tripped Bertrand Traore in the box late on and Luiz knocked in the penalty.

Image: Douglas Luiz made it 5-0 from the penalty spot

It was a punishing night for the Scottish club and they get to go through it all again next Thursday.

Emery: We want a trophy

Image: Unai Emery and Lee Johnson before kick-off

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery: "We want to be successful in the Conference League. It's important to be in Europe and do something. Hibernian deserved to be here. We played very serious, very serious. We've got a very good advantage for the second leg.

"If we weren't playing serious, we could have had problems but we had to respect the opposition and the competition. If we weren't consistent with our focus and gameplan with could have lost. But we did it. It's not only about tonight or the Conference League, it's also about building a strong mentality.

"I want us to try and do something in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europe is special because we can be candidates to get a trophy. The Conference League might be the third competition but there are a lot of great teams so it's important for us."

Johnson still proud despite heavy defeat

Hibs boss Lee Johnson: "I'm still proud of the club for being on this stage at this level. The reality is we've got a League-One-in-England-style budget against a multi-international standard Aston Villa. There was a clear gulf in class, I can't deny that. But the bit that disappointed me was the moments within our control that we didn't control well enough. For the first couple of goals we could have done better."

The 32 teams in the group stage of the Europa Conference League will be confirmed after the second legs of the play-off round fixtures on August 31.

What's next?

Aston Villa return to Premier League action on Sunday at Burnley; kick-off 2pm.

Hibs' next Scottish Premiership match is currently scheduled for August 26, at home to Livingston; kick off 3pm.