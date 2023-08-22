Owen brings experience to Hibs' European journeyAfter beating teams from Andorra and Switzerland so far, it is Aston Villa next for Hibernian in Europe, and Lee Johnson will be counting on the support of his well-travelled assistant manager. Adam Owen already has experience on three different continents.The Welshman has held roles with Seattle Sounders, Hebei China Fortune, been an assistant with Servette in Switzerland and the manager of Lechia Gdansk in Poland. A former fitness coach with Celtic and performance manager at Rangers, he knows Scotland too."There is always a culture shift when going from Eastern Europe to China to Major League Soccer," Owen tells Sky Sports. "But there are also similarities. It is interesting. I think that stems from the sharing of ideas and players flowing between countries."I was always told that you cannot work like that in MLS, you cannot work like that in Poland, you cannot work like that in China. The resistance comes from those already there. 'This is what we do. This is what we have done for years.' People do not like change."