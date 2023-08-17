Europa League and Europa Conference League group-stage draw: When is it and who could face who?

Follow the draws with our live blog on the Sky Sports website and app on Friday, September 1
Thursday 17 August 2023 19:14, UK
The Europa League and Europa Conference League group-stage draws are coming up, with West Ham, Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa set to discover their first opponents.
The 2023/24 UEFA Europa League group stage draw will take place on Friday, September 1. The exact time of the draw is still to be confirmed.
The Europa Conference League draw follows later the same day.
There are 32 teams in the Europa League draw, including last season's Europa Conference League winners West Ham, plus Liverpool and Brighton, who made the cut based on their Premier League finishing position in 2022/23.
England: West Ham, Liverpool, Brighton
Spain: Villarreal, Real Betis
Italy: Atalanta, Roma
Germany: Freiburg, Bayer Leverkusen
France: Toulouse, Rennes, Marseille
Portugal: Sporting Lisbon
Austria: Sturm Graz
Serbia: TSC
Switzerland: Servette
*Plus 16 more from qualifying play-offs
The 32 clubs are seeded into four pots of eight teams, with the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season.
Clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against each other, with each group containing one side from each of the four pots.
The group winners advance directly to the round of 16 while the group runners-up progress to the knockout round play-offs, where they will face eight teams transferring from the Champions League having finished third in their groups.
Third-placed teams transfer to the Europa Conference League, where they will face the group runners-up from that competition in the knockout round play-offs.
The full fixture list for the group stage will be revealed after the draw but UEFA has confirmed the matchday dates.
Matchday 1: September 21
Matchday 2: October 5
Matchday 3: October 26
Matchday 4: November 9
Matchday 5: November 30
Matchday 6: December 14
The 2023/24 UEFA Europa League season will conclude at the Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland.
Knockout out round play-offs: February 15 & 22
Round of 16: March 7 & 14
Quarter-finals: April 11 & 18
Semi-finals: May 2 & 9
Final: May 22
The 32 teams in the group stage of the Europa Conference League will be confirmed after the second legs of the play-off round fixtures on 31 August.
Much the same as the Europa League draw, the 32 clubs in the group stages are seeded into four pots of eight teams, with the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season.
Clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against each other, with each group containing one side from each of the four pots.
The group winners advance directly to the round of 16 with the group runners-up progressing to the knockout round play-offs, where they will face eight teams transferring from the Europa League having finished third in their groups.
The full fixture list for the group stage will be revealed after the draw but UEFA has confirmed the matchday dates.
Matchday 1: September 21
Matchday 2: October 5
Matchday 3: October 26
Matchday 4: November 9
Matchday 5: November 30
Matchday 6: December 14
The Agia Sofia Stadium in Athens (AEK stadium) will host the 2024 final, which will be played on 29 May 2024.
Knockout out round play-offs: February 15 & 22
Round of 16: March 7 & 14
Quarter-finals: April 11 & 18
Semi-finals: May 2 & 9
Final: May 29