Europa League and Europa Conference League group-stage draw: When is it and who could face who?

The Europa League and Europa Conference League group-stage draws are coming up, with West Ham, Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa set to discover their first opponents.

When are the draws?

The 2023/24 UEFA Europa League group stage draw will take place on Friday, September 1. The exact time of the draw is still to be confirmed.

The Europa Conference League draw follows later the same day.

Which teams are in the Europa League draw?

There are 32 teams in the Europa League draw, including last season's Europa Conference League winners West Ham, plus Liverpool and Brighton, who made the cut based on their Premier League finishing position in 2022/23.

England: West Ham, Liverpool, Brighton

Spain: Villarreal, Real Betis

Italy: Atalanta, Roma

Germany: Freiburg, Bayer Leverkusen

France: Toulouse, Rennes, Marseille

Portugal: Sporting Lisbon

Austria: Sturm Graz

Serbia: TSC

Switzerland: Servette

*Plus 16 more from qualifying play-offs

How does the Europa League draw work?

The 32 clubs are seeded into four pots of eight teams, with the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season.

Clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against each other, with each group containing one side from each of the four pots.

What's the Europa League format?

The group winners advance directly to the round of 16 while the group runners-up progress to the knockout round play-offs, where they will face eight teams transferring from the Champions League having finished third in their groups.

Third-placed teams transfer to the Europa Conference League, where they will face the group runners-up from that competition in the knockout round play-offs.

When are the Europa League group stage games?

The full fixture list for the group stage will be revealed after the draw but UEFA has confirmed the matchday dates.

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14

All the key Europa League dates

The 2023/24 UEFA Europa League season will conclude at the Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland.

Knockout out round play-offs: February 15 & 22

Round of 16: March 7 & 14

Quarter-finals: April 11 & 18

Semi-finals: May 2 & 9

Final: May 22

Image: Dublin Arena in Republic of Ireland will host the 2024 Europa League final

Which teams are in the Europa Conference League draw?

The 32 teams in the group stage of the Europa Conference League will be confirmed after the second legs of the play-off round fixtures on 31 August.

How does the Europa Conference League draw work?

Much the same as the Europa League draw, the 32 clubs in the group stages are seeded into four pots of eight teams, with the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season.

Clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against each other, with each group containing one side from each of the four pots.

What's the Europa Conference League format?

The group winners advance directly to the round of 16 with the group runners-up progressing to the knockout round play-offs, where they will face eight teams transferring from the Europa League having finished third in their groups.

When are the Europa League group stage games?

The full fixture list for the group stage will be revealed after the draw but UEFA has confirmed the matchday dates.

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14

All the key Europa Conference League dates

The Agia Sofia Stadium in Athens (AEK stadium) will host the 2024 final, which will be played on 29 May 2024.

Knockout out round play-offs: February 15 & 22

Round of 16: March 7 & 14

Quarter-finals: April 11 & 18

Semi-finals: May 2 & 9

Final: May 29