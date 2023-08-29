Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool captain charged with improper conduct following red card against Newcastle

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has been charged with improper conduct and could see his one-game suspension extended following his red card against Newcastle on Sunday.

Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score twice as Liverpool snatched a sensational 2-1 Premier League win at St James' Park, with the visitors bouncing back from a straight red card in the first half for Van Dijk.

The Liverpool captain was sent off when referee John Brooks dismissed him for fouling Alexander Isak on the edge of the box, and the VAR backed his on-field decision.

It led to a delayed restart with the defender slow to leave the field of play before confronting the fourth official Craig Pawson.

Van Dijk is alleged to have "acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute".

The Netherlands international has until Friday to provide a response to the charge.

Van Dijk will miss Liverpool's home Premier League encounter with Aston Villa on Sunday but could miss the trip to Wolves on Saturday September 16 if his ban is extended.

Ref Watch on Van Dijk incident

Should Van Dijk have been sent off?

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher:

"I think it's a foul.

"Has he got an obvious goalscoring opportunity? Is he in possession of the ball. Yes, there's no doubt about that.

"Will he have a clear run on goal? Well, once he gets the ball he's going to move towards the goal.

"Is he outside the penalty area? Yes, so the referee has to send him off.

"He gets the ball but he gets the man first, there's no doubt about that.

"I don't think anybody can dispute it's a foul."

Image: Virgil van Dijk argued with referee John Brooks after being shown a red card

Could Van Dijk be in further trouble for behaviour after red card?

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher:

"It depends on what the referee reports.

"There's no doubt about it that he took a long time to leave the field so we'd have to wait to see what the referee had written about the incident on his report which goes to the FA, and that gets cleared up then."

