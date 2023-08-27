Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's 'crazy' win at Newcastle was more difficult than Barcelona comeback

Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's win at Newcastle as a more difficult comeback than their famous Champions League tie against Barcelona.

Darwin Nunez's late double completed a stunning turnaround as Liverpool overcame Virgil van Dijk's red card to beat Newcastle 2-1 in a chaotic and controversial encounter.

Klopp was asked how the comeback compared to their famous 4-0 win over Barcelona at Anfield in 2019 - a result which earned them an aggregate win after losing the first leg of the semi-final 3-0.

"It was much more difficult than the Barcelona game," he said.

"That was at home and we played a sensational first game that was lost 3-0 but learned a lot about ourselves and knew we could hurt Barcelona if we defended them properly.

"This was completely different. We didn't start well, conceded a goal and a red card. We actually played better from that moment on with much more control. Newcastle struggled to create as we were more compact and fought really hard.

"At half-time the feeling was there for a special performance with a super attitude, passion and desire and a bit of luck as well. We calmed the game down and brought on Darwin [Nunez]. He was fired up as he wasn't starting and put all his energy with his two shots. It was a super performance with two top-class goals.

"At half-time we said if we can turn this around it would be something to tell the grandkids - I see mine in 10 days, so I will tell them.

"I have no clue what it means [for the rebuild] but in this moment, with my history of over 1,000 games I've never had something like that in that way, at Newcastle, with that atmosphere - it's crazy. I've never had that, it is special, what it means? I have no clue. Next week is Aston Villa, who are strong so we have to be ready."

Trent: A win for the ages

Trent Alexander-Arnold speaking to Sky Sports:

"It was unbelievable, something very special. You come here with a game-plan, dictate the play and kill the atmosphere as that's an advantage for them. But we had to do it the hard way, a very hard way. We dug deep and pulled together. A performance for the ages, one of our best performances. There were some outstanding performances."

Alisson: Don't put words in our mouth, we are together

Alisson speaking to Sky Sports:

"You can't underestimate Liverpool even in a game like that. When you play as a unit you can do so many things, make the pitch smaller and play with our quality. We said at half-time we would have chances and were capable of doing something. We did it. This was one of a kind.

"I really believe we can do something special this season. There has been so much talk about our feelings on the transfer window. Please don't put words in our mouth, we are together, we believe in ourselves and we showed that here at Newcastle, a really tough place to get three points in these circumstances. We have to use this game to move forward now."

Howe: We are kicking ourselves

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe speaking to Sky Sports:

"We should have put the game to bed and that's the thing we're all kicking ourselves with. We had a lot of chances. Their goalkeeper made one of the best saves I've seen live. It just wasn't to be.

"We needed the second goal because Liverpool are dangerous.

"We're really unlucky - their first goal hits Sven's back and heel and then lands perfectly for Nunez. It wasn't our intention to not continue the momentum we had in the game. Liverpool became content for us to have the ball in front of them and there was less space. It was tough to break them down."