Rayssa de Freitas claims she required hospital treatment after being assaulted by Antony and a woman in May 2022; on Wednesday, club said they are "taking seriously" previous allegations of domestic abuse made against winger

Antony: Further assault allegations about Man Utd winger emerge in Brazilian media

Further allegations against Manchester United winger Antony have emerged in the Brazilian media.

Antony was dropped by Brazil earlier this week following the initial allegations made by former girlfriend, Gabriela Cavalin.

Rayssa de Freitas claims she required hospital treatment after being assaulted by Antony and a woman in May 2022.

According to reports in various outlets, De Freitas reported the alleged incident to the Sao Paulo Civil Police.

Another woman, Ingrid Lana has claimed in a television interview she was pressured by Antony to have sex while on a business trip to England last year.

Lana alleged Antony invited her to his house and pushed her against a wall which led to her banging her head.

"He tried to have a relationship with me and I didn't want to," Lana claimed in the interview.

"He pushed me against the wall and I hit my head. My purpose was just business. Arriving there at his invitation, I realised he had ulterior motives."

Manchester United declined to comment when contacted by Sky Sports News.