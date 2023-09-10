Antony to delay Man Utd return after international break following assault allegations

Antony appeared on Brazilian network SBT to deny allegations; Rayssa de Freitas claims she required hospital treatment after being assaulted by Antony and a woman in May 2022; Man Utd and Anthony have agreed to delay his return to training until further notice

Manchester United winger Antony was dropped by Brazil earlier this week following the initial allegations made by former girlfriend Gabriela Cavalin

Antony will delay returning to Manchester United training following the international break amid allegations of assault.

Sky Sports News understands Antony has been placed on a leave of absence on full pay, not suspended. Man Utd will continue to review the situation as it develops.

The winger was dropped by Brazil earlier this week following the initial allegations made by former girlfriend Gabriela Cavalin and later appeared on Brazilian TV to deny the allegations.

Rayssa de Freitas claims she required hospital treatment after being assaulted by Antony and a woman in May 2022.

A club statement read: "Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony. Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday. However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.

"As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse."

A statement from Anthony read: "I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me.

"This was a mutual decision to avoid distraction to my team-mates and unnecessary controversy for the club.

"I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Speaking on the Brazilian network SBT this week, Antony denied the allegations and said the truth will come out.

When asked if he had assaulted any woman, Antony said: "Never. I never have and I never will."

He added: "[Violence towards women] is totally wrong, 100 per cent wrong.

"I have a mother, a sister. I would never want this to happen to them."

According to reports in various outlets, De Freitas reported the alleged incident to the Sao Paulo Civil Police.

Another woman, Ingrid Lana has claimed in a television interview she was pressured by Antony to have sex while on a business trip to England last year.

Lana alleged Antony invited her to his house and pushed her against a wall which led to her banging her head.

"He tried to have a relationship with me and I didn't want to," Lana claimed in the interview.

"He pushed me against the wall and I hit my head. My purpose was just business. Arriving there at his invitation, I realised he had ulterior motives."

Asked about Lana's accusation, Antony said in the interview on Friday: "Negative. I'm 100 per cent certain that I never touched any woman. 100 per cent. I am certain.

"I will produce the proof and people will understand. They will see the truth."