Hibernian beat Hearts in Edinburgh derby as Rangers hit eight past Dundee United - SWPL round-up

Hibernian took the derby bragging rights in a closely-fought match against Hearts at Tynecastle Park. In front of 6,582 fans, a Charlotte Parker-Smith own-goal was the only difference between the sides.

The only goal was fairly fortunate for the away side and came at the perfect time with seconds remaining in the first half. A corner wasn't cleared by Hearts and fell to Abbie Ferguson, who sent the ball back towards goal. Her attempt was off target but goalkeeper Parker-Smith saw the ball bounce off her and into the net.

While the Jambos pushed for an equaliser, they failed to really test Katie Fraine who faced only two shots on target with eight off target.

The closest Hearts came in the second half was when Georgia Timms cross wasn't dealt with by Fraine. Luckily for her, Poppy Lawson was in the right place to block Katie Lockwood's attempt. Olufolasade 'Sade' Adamolekun came close 10 minutes later, but her shot was just dragged wide.

Hibernian move to within a point of Hearts ahead of their match at home to Aberdeen on Wednesday. Hearts face a tough game away at Celtic who have the only 100 per cent record in the league.

Dundee United 1-8 Rangers

Rangers moved to the top with neither Celtic nor Glasgow City in action.

It was a shock opener as Dundee United took the lead with 31 seconds played, Keira Chuter on her senior debut firing home from the edge of the box.

Their lead lasted just four minutes though as Rangers went level through Kirsty Howat after Rachel McLauchlan's delivery.

A flurry of goals in a seven-minute spell put Rangers out of sight. Rio Hardy gave them the lead from the penalty spot with 19 minutes played before Tessel Middag made it 3-1 with a stunning strike. Rio Hardy with her fifth goal of the campaign put the game out of sight with 26 minutes played. The final goal of half came from Howat as she scored her third league goal in her last two games.

Rangers added a further three goals in the final 10 minutes, boosting their goal difference. Howat got her hat-trick after 79 minutes before Kirsty MacLean made it 7-1. In the dying moments, Hardy scored again from the penalty spot to get her first hat-trick in the league.

Rangers host Motherwell on Wednesday while Dundee United welcome Montrose to Foundation Park.

Partick Thistle 1-0 Motherwell

Partick Thistle maintained their fine start to the season with their fourth win, having suffering their two defeats at the hands of Glasgow City and Rangers. Motherwell fall three points behind the Jags.

The only goal of the game came in the final 10 minutes as substitute Megan Robb found the winner. Thistle's summer signing found herself unmarked at the back post as a corner eventually floated her way and she volleyed in off the crossbar.

Motherwell pushed for an equaliser and in the final moments, Megan Cunningham didn't clear her lines comfortably. Thankfully for the on-loan goalkeeper, the Thistle defence combined to deny Bailley Collins and block her effort from the edge of the box.

Partick Thistle host Spartans on Wednesday, fresh off their first victory of the season, while Motherwell travel away to top-of-the-table Rangers.

Montrose 0-3 Spartans

Spartans picked up their first win of the 2023/24 season against Montrose who remain without a point from their opening six matches.

With just one point between the sides coming into the match, it was seen as a big opportunity for both sides to pick up vital points. It was advantage Spartans with 35 minutes on the clock as Caley Gibb finished a half-volley to give her side the lead.

Gibb would go on to double her tally just seven minutes into the second half as Lauren Berman advanced on goal before playing it across the six-yard box for her to tap home.

Berman and Gibb would combine again for the final goal of the game as Gibb laid off for Berman to curl the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Spartans travel west on Wednesday to face Partick Thistle while Montrose are away to Dundee United.

Aberdeen 4-0 Hamilton Academical

Aberdeen made it four wins from their opening six league matches with a comfortable victory over Hamilton Accies.

The sides were locked at 0-0 for 35 minutes but three goals within seven minutes put the Dons in full control before half-time. Bayley Hutchison opened the scoring before Hannah Stewart doubled their lead just five minutes later. It's the second consecutive game where both strikers have scored in the same match.

Eva Thomson wrapped up the scoring in the first half, making it 3-0 with 42 minutes played.

The Dons put the icing on the cake in the final 10 minutes as Francesca Ogilvie calmly slotted under the keeper to secure all three points.

Aberdeen are away to Hibernian on Wednesday while Hamilton Accies search for their first points of the season at home to Glasgow City.

Key dates for the 2023/24 SWPL season

Start date - August 13

Winter break - December 18 to January 13

First post-split fixtures - March 17, 2024

Final round of matches - May 19, 2024

Play-off finals - May 23/24, 2024

Sky Sports Cup final - March 23 or 24, 2024

