Behind the Whistle: Chris Foy explains latest EFL decisions including Bradford City, Mansfield Town and Newport County

Behind the Whistle is back, with former Premier League referee Chris Foy going through a selection of key match decisions from the weekend's League Two action.

Behind the Whistle aims to give supporters of EFL clubs an insight into the decision-making considerations and also clarification of certain calls to provide an understanding of how the laws of the game are interpreted.

As part of a regular feature on Sky Sports following the conclusion of a matchday, Foy will be here to run you through some refereeing matters in the EFL…

Decision: Penalty not awarded – Caution for simulation (Bradford City)

Incident: Potential penalty (Bradford)

Decision: Penalty not awarded - Caution for simulation (Bradford)

Foy says: This is a really good decision by the referee, particularly as it came in added time at the end of the second half when the scores were level.

The attacking player drives into the box and goes to ground but, for me, there is no contact made. The defender does not make a challenge, and when the actions of the attacker are considered, the correct call was delivered, cautioning the player for simulation.

Decision: Penalty not awarded (Mansfield Town)

Incident: Potential penalty (Mansfield)

Decision: Penalty not awarded (Mansfield)

Foy says: I think the defending player can count himself very fortunate to have not conceded a penalty for handball in this incident.

Having come from a distance in an attempt to block the cross, the defender jumps with his arm above shoulder height and is clearly moving it away from his body making him unnaturally bigger.

This action prevents the ball going past him and, in my view, a penalty should have been awarded.

Decision: Goal disallowed - Offside (Newport County)

Incident: Potential goal scored (Newport)

Decision: Goal disallowed - Offside (Newport)

Foy says: When the ball is played by Newport's No 33, his teammate Newport No 9 is in an offside position and scores a goal - the assistant referee then flags for an offside offence.

The key part to this decision is that the touch from the Crawley defender before going to the eventual goal scorer (Newport No 9) is an 'uncontrolled action' and is considered as a deflection and not a deliberate play ('controlled action').

So, once the ball falls to the feet of the eventual Newport goal scorer, who was in an offside position when the ball was last touched/played by a teammate (Newport No 33), he is correctly penalised for being an offside position.