Rangers manager Michael Beale: I don't need assurances about my job

Rangers manager Michael Beale insists he does not need assurances about his future as he demands a performance to get the season back on track.

It was a week to forget for the Ibrox side before the international break as they were hammered 5-1 by PSV in their Champions League play-off, crashing out 7-3 on aggregate.

They then suffered a 1-0 defeat to an injury-hit Celtic in the first Old Firm clash of the season to leave them sitting fourth in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers return to action on Saturday away to St Johnstone, live on Sky Sports, at the start of a busy spell which includes Europa League fixtures and a League Cup quarter-final.

Beale insisted he is not feeling any added pressure but admitted the results need to improve.

"I don't need assurances. I'm part of a plan in terms of where we're going as a club," he said as he confirmed Todd Cantwell will miss "three to four games" after a knee injury against Celtic.

"Ultimately a football manager needs to win games of football and the last two we didn't win, so we need to get back to winning and we've got seven games in 22 days now.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Old Firm derby as Kyogo's stunning strike made the difference at Ibrox.

"So that's good opportunity for us to do that.

"Sometimes we small small margins can make a big difference in a game of football and the last one I think that was the case but ultimately you need to win games of football.

"Last season we won a lot but we didn't come away with any silverware so this year is about picking up silverware.

"There's been a lot of change around me in my time as manager and we've not started the season how we wanted, but there's a lot of football to be played."

Image: Todd Cantwell will miss the next three to four weeks with a knee injury

The Rangers support made their feelings clear after the defeat to Celtic with the players booed off the pitch at full-time.

"They were sharing their frustration and it was heard loud and clear," he added.

"I don't think there's much time for talking now, we need to make it up to them on the pitch with performances and some results.

"There was a lot of excitement and expectation coming into the season and so far it has not been fulfilled.

"The team needs to show a rhythm in the way that we're playing and the new players obviously need to show that they're settled.

"The players arrived at different times, but there's no excuse about being a new team.

"It's important we see a response now from me first but obviously the players as well."

Lundstram: Players fully behind manager

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers midfielder John Lundstram tells Sky Sports News the players are fully behind Michael Beale as they look to turn their season around.

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram told Sky Sports News that Michael Beale has the support of the players:

"We've just got to stick together and try and put a run of games together now. There's a long, long way to go so I wouldn't panic too much.

"We're fully behind the manager and we're right there doing what we can to try and get the points back on the board.

"It really hurt us that defeat to our rivals so we're just going to get back at it this weekend.

"The long break has made it a little bit more difficult but all you can do as a player is work your hardest day in and day out.

"It's on us as well, it's not just the manager. Going forward we've got to stick together and put the performances in."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at some of the best goals scored across the Scottish Premiership throughout August!

Follow every Rangers game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Rangers latest? Bookmark our Rangers news page, check out Rangers' fixtures and Rangers' latest results, watch Rangers' goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Rangers games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Rangers as your favourite team.