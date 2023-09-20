Feyenoord 2-0 Celtic: Can Brendan Rodgers' side learn from Champions League defeat?

It seemed like the same old story for Celtic in the Champions League; they had their chances but ultimately suffered another away defeat.

They started brightly and had the best of the early possession but the timing of Feyenoord's opening goal could not have been worse.

Calvin Stengs' free-kick just before half-time sparked the Dutch champions into life and Gustaf Lagerbielke conceded a penalty and was shown a second yellow card before Joe Hart saved the spot-kick.

Celtic then imploded and Odin Holm was also sent packing for a reckless challenge - Lagerbielke was perhaps unlucky, but the young Norwegian can have no complaints about his dismissal on his Champions League debut.

An away win in Europe's elite competition is proving more and more elusive for Celtic - one last came away to Anderlecht in 2017 during Rodgers' first spell in charge.

That said, it could be argued that their performance in the early stages in Rotterdam can provide some encouragement ahead of their next match at home to Lazio next month.

They played well in the first half, dominating against a side that had scored 17 goals in their three previous matches.

Celtic also have something of a defensive crisis at present. Cameron Carter-Vickers, plus new signings Maik Nawrocki and Nat Phillips missed the game through injury and Carl Starfelt's summer departure has also had an impact.

Rodgers was quick to point out the positives on a disappointing night in Rotterdam.

"We showed in the game that for this tournament we are going to be competitive," he said.

"We started really, really well, for the first 60 minutes the game was very close. I thought we looked a threat and progressed the ball well into the final third. Maybe with better decision-making and releasing the pass we would have given ourselves the opportunity to get in front.

"I'm disappointed with the first goal, we should never be conceding that, especially at that moment.

"But it was even for 60 minutes and unfortunately we got two players sent off. It's really difficult at this level with 11 against 11, but with 11 v nine, it's difficult.

"But I have to applaud the players for their spirit and mentality, they kept going. It was harsh on them."

However, the Celtic boss also admitted that, at times, inexperience proved costly.

"I'm very disappointed with the two sending-offs and playing with nine men is obviously very difficult," Rodgers added.

"The first one, [Lagerbielke] you just have to shepherd it through to the goalkeeper, don't get into the fight as it's getting to Joe Hart, it's just inexperience.

"And Odin is a fantastic young player, he'll learn from that, you can't go to ground like that, particularly in Europe and he'll learn from that."

Johnston: Blocks to build on

Brendan Rodgers' aim is European football after Christmas, with that opening defeat meaning a quick response is required as they look to clinch at least a third-place finish in Group E.

Defender Alistair Johnston insisted there were parts of the match which show that can be possible.

"Of course, it wasn't the result we wanted and there were some moments in the match that we're going to look back and try and learn from," he said.

"I was pretty proud of what we put out there and I think there are building blocks to build on.

"We've had a lot of injuries, and we're not using that as an excuse, but a lot of guys were also like me, playing their first Champions League matches really stepped up.

"It's the first match of six and one we probably weren't expected to pick up anything from, but this is a group that does believe we can go into any match in this group and pick up points.

"In that aspect it feels like a bit of an opportunity lost, but I think there are plenty of positives to take away from it."

