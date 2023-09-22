Martin Odegaard: Arsenal captain signs new five-year contract until 2028

Martin Odegaard has signed a new five-year contract that will keep him at Arsenal until the summer of 2028.

The 24-year-old Norway midfielder joined the Gunners from Real Madrid initially on loan in January 2021 before signing a permanent four-year deal that August, with a club option to extend his stay for a further 12 months.

Odegaard has made 112 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring 27 goals and providing 15 assists.

Odegaard said: “Signing a new contract was a really easy decision for me for lots of reasons. Mainly what we are doing right now as a club is special and I want to be a part of that.

"I'm really excited for what’s to come here. I've found a place where I can be really settled and call my home.

"My story is a bit different maybe as I moved around different clubs since I was 16. At Arsenal, since the first day, I've felt great and this is definitely my home now.

"I just want to say thanks to everyone working at the club and of course, our fantastic supporters. I will continue to give everything to bring success to this club in the years to come.”

Mikel Arteta added: "Martin signing a new long-term contract is such good news for everyone connected with Arsenal. He is our captain and a hugely respected person at our club, who is a great role model and professional, bringing quality and maturity in everything he does.

"On the pitch, as everyone has seen, Martin is a young player of top quality who consistently contributes at such a high level.

"As a manager, working with Martin the person and the player is an absolute joy, and it's great that after experiencing a number of clubs already in his career, he is now settled and really feels at home at Arsenal.

"We all look forward to continuing our journey with Martin in the years to come."

Edu, Arsenal's sporting director, said: "To agree and complete a new contract with Martin is such great news for us all. He is our captain, an experienced international and a player who gives us so much quality and joy every time he plays for us.

"Martin is still only 24 years old so there’s still much more to come from him, and we're delighted that we will be together in the forthcoming years.

"Our aim is to keep our best players and with Martin now also included we're pleased to have completed new long-term contracts with a number of our most important young players in recent months.”