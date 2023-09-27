Georgia Stanway: England Women midfielder extends Bayern Munich contract until 2026

England Women midfielder Georgia Stanway has extended her contract with Bayern Munich until 2026.

The 24-year-old joined the German side in May last year after leaving Manchester City.

Stanway, who helped Bayern to Frauen-Bundesliga glory last season, has scored 10 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarians.

She told the club's official website: "It feels like home here for me, which is very important for me. This here is the best place for me, and I see my future here. The chance to extend at Bayern, and the fact the club also wants to, is a great honour.

"As a footballer and professional sportsperson, you're here to assert yourself, and we as a team are here to win. I think that's a given. I'm very driven and will do everything I can to help the team, both on and off the pitch."

Stanway is one of Bayern's three captains this season alongside Glodis Perla Viggosdottir and Sarah Zadrazi.

She added: "My favourite moment of last season was definitely winning the title.

"The week before the final league game was definitely the longest week ever. And then to finally play against Potsdam and then score a goal in the first minute - it was a great feeling.

"Holding the trophy aloft at the end was something special. When you get a taste for it, you definitely want it more."

Image: Stanway helped England win the Euros last year

Stanway has also won silverware at international level with England having lifted the Euros last year.

She was also part of the Lionesses squad that finished as runners-up to Spain at this summer's World Cup.

Bayern head coach Alexander Straus added: "Georgia is still young and will become even more important to our team than she already is.

"She has grown into a leadership position within our team over the last year. I think everyone could see how important she was to us.

"We believe in Georgia, and I'm pleased that Georgia also believes in our team and our mission."

