Jurgen Klopp demands Liverpool replay against Tottenham after VAR error disallowed Luis Diaz goal

Jurgen Klopp has called for Liverpool's match against Tottenham to be replayed after the VAR failed to award Luis Diaz's goal which was ruled out for offside.

Klopp said: "It's really important that as big as football is and important as football is we deal with it in a proper way.

"All the people involved, the on-field referee, linesman, fourth official and especially in this case VAR, didn't do that on purpose. It was an obvious mistake and I think there would have been solutions for it afterwards.

"Some people probably don't want me to say, but not as the manager of Liverpool so much, more as a football person, the only outcome should be a replay. That's how it is. It probably will not happen."

Diaz was flagged offside after scoring but replays showed he was actually onside although Darren England, the VAR, mistakenly believed the on-field decision had been to award the goal, leading him to tell Simon Hooper, the referee, that the check was complete.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Listen to the audio recording of the VAR discussion that led to Liverpool's wrongly disallowed goal in the 2-1 defeat at Tottenham on Saturday

After England and the assistant VAR Dan Cook were alerted to their mistake by the replay operator when the goal wasn't awarded, they repeatedly said they could not intervene as the game had restarted.

Klopp added: "The argument against [a replay] will probably be if we open that gate then everybody will ask for it. The situation is so unprecedented that I'm 56 years old and I'm absolutely used to wrong decisions, difficult decisions but something like that as far as I can remember never happened.

"That's why I think a replay would be the right thing. If it happened again, a replay would be the right thing to do or the referee has the opportunity to bring both coaches together and say, 'Sorry we made a mistake but we can solve it. Let Liverpool score a goal and we can start from there.'

"I'm not angry with anybody, not at all. We should not go for them. They made a mistake and they felt horrible that night, I'm 100 per cent sure. That's enough for me, nobody needs further punishment."

Asked whether the club had asked - or would ask - the Premier League for a replay formally, Klopp added: "At this stage, we are still going through the information we have."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Analysis: An unprecedented situation | Chances of replay slim to nil

Analysis by Sky Sports News' Senior Reporter Rob Dorsett:

"Extraordinary is exactly the right word. It is an unprecedented situation that we have seen with the mistake made by the VAR with a perfectly good Liverpool goal being chalked off incorrectly.

"But it is equally unprecedented to hear a Premier League manager ask for a game to be replayed. I have never heard that before and I am not sure we will ever hear that again. Jurgen Klopp probably believes it is very unlikely Liverpool will be granted a replay against Tottenham Hotspur. But the fact he has said very calmly that he thinks a replay is the right decision and would be the right outcome, shows just how strongly he and Liverpool Football Club feel about this.

"It was really significant Klopp was not shouting, or banging his fists on the table, this was a calm and measured response to something that happened three days ago. He has had an awful lot of time to think about it and digest the audio PGMOL sent out on Tuesday, which laid bare the communication mistakes and protocol errors that led Darren England, the VAR, believing the on-field decision was 'goal' and from his perspective, only to then realise the on-field decision was 'no goal, offside' and was incorrect in saying 'check complete.'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had plenty to say about Luis Diaz's wrongly disallowed goal in their match against Tottenham and the discussion around VAR.

"Having heard all of that, Klopp has said in a very measured and calm way he wants a replay. He think it is the only way to make things fair and put this difficult situation right.

"But he was also quick to point out he did not want to see any individuals criticised for this, he was very pointed in saying that human beings make mistakes and he has no animosity towards Darren England or anybody else involved in that officiating team. at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium who made that decision.

"Nevertheless, absolutely extraordinary for a Premier League manager to say he believed that after a decision went against his team, he believes that the fair and right action would be to replay the match. That is extraordinary.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Trent Alexander-Arnold says 'no matter what happened' with Luis Diaz's disallowed goal against Tottenham, Liverpool lost the game and need to win their next two fixtures.

"The chances of that game getting replayed are slim to nil. I cannot see any way the Premier League would accept Jurgen Klopp's arguments here that the game should be replayed.

"It would set an extraordinary precedent, if every time something like that happened there was to be a replay, we would have replay, after replay, after replay. And it is just not practical from a Premier League point of view. So I think he will get short shrift there.

"What is clear is Klopp and those above him are sitting down and considering what action next to take and this matter is not dead as far as they are concerned."

Klopp still unhappy with Jones dismissal

Liverpool went on to lose 2-1 at Tottenham and finished with nine players after Curtis Jones was shown a straight red card before Diogo Jota picked up two yellows.

Jones is set to serve a three-match suspension after an appeal to overturn the decision was unsuccessful. Klopp still believes the midfielder should not have been sent off.

"What made this day really difficult for us was all the other decisions," he said. "We talk about the process now of VAR but in this game, there was another situation when Curtis Jones got a red card and I stick to the opinion that it's not a red card.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher questions the process of the VAR review, following the sending off of Curtis Jones in Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

"The referee got called to the screen and saw for the first three seconds a frozen picture. I would give an immediate red card for that picture. Then he sees the replay in slow motion and I would give a red card for the slow motion. But in real-time, it's not a red card.

"Then you appeal it and the FA panel says it's not a clear and obvious mistake. I think it is. But the referee's first decision was yellow. Then the clear and obvious mistake is showing a frozen picture and slow motion.

"On top of that Diogo Jota got two yellow cards for not touching a player once. That's unprecedented as well. But that's all fine, we can take and took a lot out of this game. I saw a wonderful team fighting against all odds in a incredible, fair way."