Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool: Joel Matip scores 96th-minute own goal after Reds reduced to nine players at Spurs

Joel Matip's 96th-minute own goal ended the brave resistance of nine-player Liverpool as Tottenham triumphed 2-1 in a Premier League thriller to go second in the table above their rivals Arsenal.

Liverpool's players were crushed as the ball hit the net in the very final seconds of an epic encounter. Some flat on their back. Some down on their haunches. Matip with a look of despair as Alisson tried to find some words of comfort for the defender who had inadvertently diverted Pedro Porro's last-gasp drilled cross into his own net.

The contrast with the celebrations around them couldn't have been more stark. Porro tore away into the corner to celebrate with the delirious home fans. Another incredible win for Spurs to savour. The best one since the last home game against Sheffield United, when two injury-time goals grabbed the three points. Ange Postecoglou was serenaded at full-time. The new manager already adored for what he has done to this club.

For over 20 minutes Liverpool had held out against wave after wave of Tottenham attacks with just nine players, after Jota's quickfire bookings had seen him follow Curtis Jones back to the dressing room.

In a Saturday night classic which had it all, the decision by referee Simon Hooper to upgrade the yellow card he'd shown to Jones to a red on 26 minutes was a huge talking point.

Going into a tackle with Yves Bissouma, Jones got in first but his foot rolled over the top of the ball and his studs planted into the Spurs man's shin. It looked bad on the replays watched by Hooper, although his decision was criticised by Sky Sports pundits.

"It looks worse than it actually is," said Gary Neville on co-commentary. "His foot slips, it is not a red." Jamie Redknapp called it "extremely harsh".

Liverpool were on the wrong end of another call soon after when Luis Diaz's finish was ruled out for offside. A fine Spurs move finished by Heung-min Son (36) rubbed salt in the wounds.

But Liverpool struck back deep into first-half stoppage time, with Cody Gakpo spinning and shooting home an equaliser to set up an intriguing second half.

Two stunning fingertip saves from Alisson kept Spurs at bay early in that second period and when he was eventually beaten by Son the offside flag went up again.

In something of a 5-3-0 set-up, the Reds - the comeback kings this season - thought they'd pulled off their gutsiest display of the lot. But at the final moment it all went Spurs' way.

More to follow.

Liverpool are in Europa League action on Thursday when they host Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield; kick-off 8pm.

They are back in Premier League action on Sunday October 8 when they travel to Brighton, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm.

Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool Saturday 30th September 5:00pm

Up next for Spurs is a trip to Kenilworth Road to face Luton on October 7; kick-off 12.30pm.