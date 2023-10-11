Scotland reporter notebook: Steve Clarke's side flying high and on verge of Euro 2024 ahead of Spain game

If you told me at the start of this Euro 2024 qualifying campaign that Scotland would be going to Spain with five wins from five games and needing only a point to qualify with two games to spare, I certainly wouldn't have believed you.

When the draw for this qualifying section was made Scotland looked to have a tricky group.

Spain as the pot one team, Norway as probably the toughest pot three team and Georgia in pot four - and we know all about our issues in Tbilisi, not once but twice in the past.

Scotland's win on matchday two against Spain not only provided a great start to the campaign but injected more belief into a squad and nation that they could get out of this group.

The thoughts now are not only about qualifying but finishing top.

Image: Scott McTominay scored a double in Scotland's win against Spain at Hampden

A win or draw against Spain in Seville on Thursday will see Scotland book their place in Germany for next summer's tournament. Even if Scotland lose, Norway must win in Cyprus. If Spain and Norway win then Scotland fans will be glued to the TV on Sunday when the two play each other. Again, Norway must win that match to keep their hopes alive and halt Scotland's qualification party.

Scotland got it spot-on in March against Spain. Scott McTominay's early goal set the tone. Ryan Christie and Lyndon Dykes could have added to the lead, but it was McTominay again, early in the second half, who got the crucial second. Scotland's game management was excellent, they defended well and got under Spain's skin.

Image: Spain's Rodri was frustrated by the Scotland defeat

Rodri certainly didn't like the approach and said as much after the game in his post-match interview. Rodri forgets that Scotland are not setting up for a game to suit Spain and give them easy passage, Scotland are playing to their strengths and, while we are at it, they played some great football. It was far from a ultra-defensive display or smash-and-grab.

Despite the great performance at Hampden Park in March, Spain were a threat. Luis de la Fuente had just taken over and since then, they have won the Nations League in June and scored 13 goals in two qualifying matches with just one conceded. They will be out to prove a point and will be targeting and expecting to win this group. Scotland's task, even to pick up a point, is huge.

One thing this calendar year has taught us about Scotland is we have improved and won games in different ways against good opposition like Spain and Norway, but following the friendly against England, we also know there is still work to be done when competing with the big nations.

Steve Clarke is aware of that but as Angus Gunn said at his media conference during the week, the progress made and the start we have had does take the pressure off in a way in Seville and it might help Scotland try and get that one point we need.

One of the big questions is what does Clarke do at the back? With no Kieran Tierney, injured while on loan in Spain with Real Sociedad, does he continue with the back three and two wing-backs that complement Tierney and captain Andrew Robertson so well or does he revert to a back four like he did 13 months ago in Poland against Ukraine which gained a 0-0 draw and point to secure Nations League promotion.

Two big games in which Scotland lost with Tierney out and a back three deployed would be the Czech Republic game at Euro 2020 and World Cup play-off semi-final defeat to Ukraine, both at Hampden Park. It didn't work and Scotland changed in-game to a back four in the latter. This Scotland team is more flexible, as the game in Poland proved, but it is a tough task in Seville.

Image: Kieran Tierney will miss Scotland's qualifier vs Spain

I mentioned McTominay earlier for his double at Hampden Park against Spain, but his overall contribution with goals and goal involvements in this campaign has been huge. Two against Cyprus and Spain then goals against Georgia and Cyprus again. Given that he played in a back three the night Scotland qualified for Euro 2020 in Serbia and did the job well, it shows how valuable he is. He hit the headlines with his late double for Manchester United at the weekend as if it was something that was a surprise - not if you are a member of the Tartan Army.

Seville is a city that has promised so much for Scottish teams in the past but Celtic lost out in the UEFA Cup Final after extra time to Porto in 2003 in the Estadio La Curtuja while Rangers' penalty shoot-out defeat just 17 months ago to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League Final saw those hopes dashed. Both games finished level after 90 minutes, and that would be good enough this time around. It's now over to Clarke and his Scotland team to create some special memories.

Scotland Squad

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly.

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Greg Taylor.

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay.

Forwards: Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams, Jacob Brown.

Scotland's upcoming fixtures

October 12: Spain (a), Euro 2024 qualifier, kick-off 7.45pm

October 17: France (a), friendly, 8pm

November 16: Georgia (a), Euro 2024 qualifier, kick-off 5pm

November 19: Norway (h), Euro 2024 qualifier, kick-off 7.45pm