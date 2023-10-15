Beth Mead: Arsenal forward says she felt like a kid at Christmas after winning return from injury

Returning Arsenal hero Beth Mead says she felt like a kid on Christmas Day before coming off the bench to inspire a dramatic 2-1 comeback win against Aston Villa.

The Gunners were losing 1-0 when Mead entered the field on 88 minutes for the first time since injuring her anterior cruciate ligament in November 2022, with the England forward setting up the winner for Alessia Russo six minutes later, after Katie McCabe's equaliser moments before.

Mead was delighted to put 330 days of injury anguish behind her and said she had to hide the emotion of getting a standing ovation upon her entering the pitch.

"It's been a long one, today was like Christmas for me," she told Sky Sports after the game. "I've worked really hard mentally and physically during this rehab.

"It's been a tough one especially doing it with your partner [Vivianne Miedema] who has done the same thing. So to get that reception from the fans, I had goosebumps. I had to keep the emotion in for that one.

Image: Mead celebrates with Leah Williamson at full-time

"I've had so many emotions all day. I've been nervous and excited - will I get on or will I not get on? Warming up and thinking I'm never going to get that chance.

"I was so happy to get that chance, especially at the Emirates where I did my knee [last November]. Get on and get on with it, I loved it being back there."

Mead's substitution even got Arsenal and England team-mate Russo emotional, with the winning goal also acting as an example of how the winger's return from injury can help the Lionesses going forward.

"I said to [Beth] after the game, watching her coming on gave me goosebumps out on the pitch," Russo told Sky Sports.

"Ever since I started playing with Beth, I've loved it. She's an amazing player and person too. To have her back in the squad was such a high."

Meanwhile, Mead added: "The girls are shouting Lioness link-up which was quite nice but it's nice to put it on a plate for Less and she finished it well.

Image: Alessia Russo celebrates after scoring an injury-time winner for Arsenal against Aston Villa

"I think she's surprised it went in, it didn't have much venom in it. But we will take the three points off that."

With Mead's partner and Arsenal team-mate Vivianne Miedema close to a Gunners return from her own ACL injury, the England forward is confident about the future at the north London club.

"It's exciting. We've got so many talented players coming in and the competition is getting feisty," Mead added.

"It will make us better in the long run and I'm looking forward to Viv getting this opportunity like this today."

Eidevall: Mead return a special moment

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall speaking about Beth Mead:

"She deserves that reception. She's worked so hard. She's had a really difficult year, both being injured, her mum passed away. We know that it's been incredibly tough for her, and it's so nice to see her being back on the pitch, seeing her being able to perform straight away.

"You never know that. You have the hope, otherwise I would never have put her on, but you don't know it until you've seen. That was very nice, so a special moment.

"She's extremely good. She's extremely intuitive in those moments. But that's what I mean when I say she's coming on to the pitch will she get that straight away? Sometimes you don't, but she does, obviously. Because she's Beth Mead, and we're happy about that."

Analysis: Special Mead shows strength in Arsenal depth

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz at the Emirates Stadium:

One moment summed up Beth Mead and it was the one that won Arsenal the game.

The small jink to create some space on the edge of the area shows the technical quality the Lionesses attacker has. Not that anyone needed any reminding of that.

But what Mead is all about is the quick-thinking in a matter of seconds to not shoot, but pass to Alessia Russo to strike home the winning goal against Aston Villa.

"In that moment, it shows what mental strength looks like," said Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall after the game. "If she takes a shot, it could be blocked and it's a transition against us. But what is special about her is that she knows the shot is not on."

Mead was only on for 15 minutes but had time to set up the winner and create a one-on-one for Stina Blackstenius. But most importantly, overall, she put fear into Aston Villa's defenders.

Eidevall played return of Mead to perfection. The 35,000 Emirates Stadium crowd rose to their feet when she entered the field on 88 minutes. Then it went up another notch as 12 minutes of added time were shown soon after that. From that point, it felt something was coming.

But Mead's magic also encapsulates the additional depth Arsenal had. Victoria Pelova joined Mead in coming off the bench to set up a goal, Blackstenius struck the post in between the two strikes while Chloe Lacasse troubled with her direct running.

It is reminiscent of the firepower Emma Hayes has at Chelsea, where the substitute is just as good and as effective as the one who started.

Arsenal have some early work to do to catch up with the leaders but there is no doubt they have the capability to challenge, especially with gems like Mead in the team.