Belgium vs Sweden Euro 2024 qualifier abandoned after two people shot dead in Brussels

Belgium and Sweden's Euro 2024 qualifier abandoned at half-time after two people shot dead in Brussels before kick-off; reports said the pair were wearing Swedish football shirts; fans were told to stay in the stadium for safety reasons; gunman remains on the loose

Sky News reporter Adam Parsons outlines the situation in Brussels after Belgium's Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden was abandoned at half-time after two Swedish nationals were killed. The gunman is still at large

Belgium and Sweden's Euro 2024 qualifier was abandoned at half-time after two people were shot dead in Brussels before the game.

The score was 1-1 at half-time when the decision was taken to suspend the game and fans were told to remain in the King Baudouin Stadium "until security permits them to leave."

UEFA then confirmed the match had been abandoned in a statement which read: "Following a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels this evening, it has been decided, after consultation with the two teams and the local police authorities, that the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned. Further communication will be made in due course."

Fans chanted "All together, All together," with thousands from both sides also shouting "Sweden, Sweden!" as they waited inside Belgium's national stadium. The 35,000 supporters were eventually allowed to leave just after midnight local time but the gunman remains on the loose.

Image: The Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden at the King Baudouin Stadium was abandoned at half-time

The shooting took place around 45 minutes before kick-off and three miles (5km) from the stadium. It is unclear if the victims were in Brussels to watch the game but reports said the pair were wearing Swedish football shirts.

After the game, Sweden coach Janne Andersson confirmed they were told about the incident at half-time and decided not to continue with the match. He said: "Everyone was very sad and all the players agreed not to continue with the match."

Manchester United and Sweden defender Victor Lindelof added: "We discussed the remainder of the match with the team and the Belgians. The conclusion was not to play any more. The most important thing is that the supporters are safe now."

Belgium's National Crisis Centre raised the terror alert in Brussels to the highest level and federal prosecutors said the attacker claimed to be inspired by Islamic State - but there was no link so far with the situation in Israel and Palestine.

Image: A map showing the location of the shooting and the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexandre de Croo confirmed the two people shot dead on Monday evening were Swedish nationals.

De Croo wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I have just offered my sincere condolences to @SwedishPM following tonight's harrowing attack on Swedish citizens in Brussels. Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones. As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one."

A post from the Swedish FA read: "Keep calm and take care of each other. Our thoughts go out to all the relatives of those affected in Brussels."

The Belgian national FA also wrote: "Our thoughts are with all those affected."

Image: Supporters turned their mobile phone lights on at half-time

'Belgium terror level raised to highest level'

Sky News' Adam Parsons in Brussels:

"This is a city in a state of shock right now. At about quarter past seven here, a man in a hi-vis orange jacket went into a building armed with a Kalashnikov rifle and shot dead two people with at least one other person injured.

"The man hasn't been caught yet. The police are still looking for him. The terror level in Belgium has been immediately raised to the highest possible. People are being told to stay at home and France have tightened their border controls out of fear.

"There are videos on social we are not yet able to verify reportedly by this person saying that they claim allegiance to Islamic state and specifically saying they've killed Swedish people.

"The supporters are still in the stadium. The police are working on a plan to get them out of the stadium safely."