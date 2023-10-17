England player ratings vs Italy: Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham stars as Kalvin Phillips struggles

Jordan Pickford - 7

Made a crucial save just before half-time to keep it level at 1-1 as he got down low to smartly stop Destiny Udogie's shot with a strong left hand. Impressed with his feet too as he played some nice long accurate passes to set up attacks.

Kyle Walker - 7

Italy never got any joy down his side. The right-back is such a reliable part of this England defence and proved his experience and leadership once again in this win.

John Stones - 6

Making his first start since the Community Shield on August 6, Stones' rustiness showed as he lost Gianluca Scamacca for Italy's opening goal. But the Manchester City defender recovered well to grow into the game and learned from his Scamacca mistake to get across to deny Davide Frattesi at the near post.

Harry Maguire - 7

Image: Harry Maguire put in a solid display against Italy

Solid showing from the Manchester United defender. He was good on the ball and defended well as he made a good block to stop a dangerous Domenico Berardi curling shot in the first half.

A strong performance that provided a great response to his nightmare showing last time in an England shirt against Scotland in September.

Kieran Trippier - 6

Playing out of position at left-back, Trippier was targeted by Italy with many of their attacks coming down the right. He struggled to cope at times in the first half but the Newcastle captain was a lot more assured in the second period.

Declan Rice - 7

Neat performance in the middle of the park as he snuffed out danger and dictated play from the base of midfield. Rarely put a foot wrong.

Kalvin Phillips - 5

Image: Kalvin Phillips struggled against Italy

Looked well off the pace from the opening minute as he gave the ball away and then committed a reckless foul with a high boot.

The midfielder was then booked in the ninth minute for a poor mistimed challenge on Frattesi - a foul that epitomised his rusty display, and one that comes as no surprise considering his lack of game time at Manchester City. And as for that foul in the second-half which could have seen a straight red nevermind a second yellow, even Phillips himself admitted afterwards he was "fortunate" not to have been dismissed.

Phil Foden - 7

Bright display from the Manchester City winger. His alertness saw him pounce on a loose ball to force Udogie into a booking. Foden was more effective in the second half as he eluded the tiring Italy defenders and linked really well with Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham - 9

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lee Hendrie was left impressed by Jude Bellingham's role in Marcus Rashford's goal against Italy

An absolute cheat code.

The Real Madrid midfielder bossed this game and drove England to victory. There is just an air of excitement whenever the 20-year-old gets the ball because the England fans know something good is going to happen.

Bellingham won the equalising penalty with a driving run which embodied his dominant display. He then assisted England's second goal, not only with the his pass for Marcus Rashford, but with an intelligent run to take Udogie away and create the space for the forward to score.

He was at the heart of everything positive for England and rightly came off to a standing ovation. What a special talent.

Marcus Rashford - 8

This was more like the Rashford of last season. He produced a clinical finish to put England ahead in the second half and he carried plenty of threat throughout the match. It felt like a performance the Manchester United forward sorely needed and this will do his confidence the world of good.

Harry Kane - 9

Image: England captain Harry Kane was instrumental in the win

Captain Fantastic delivered as he always does. He calmly scored form the spot to bring England level and then became hugely influential in the second half as he dropped deep to cause Italy plenty of problems.

But ultimately Kane is a deadly number nine and his goal to seal the victory proved that as he showed strength, composure and ruthlessness to put the game to bed and seal Euro 2024 qualification for England.

Substitutions

Marc Guehi - 6

Came on in the 63rd minute for Stones. The Crystal Palace defender bedded into the game quickly as he cleared danger a few times and then made a vital block in stoppage time to deny a powerful Moise Kean strike.

Jordan Henderson - 6

There was a far more positive reception for ex-Liverpool captain this time after he was booed off against Australia on Friday. There were a few boos for the introduction of the Al Ettifaq midfielder as he replaced Phillips, but they were drowned out by cheers from the crowd.

Jack Grealish - n/a

Came on in the 85th minute to replace Bellingham.

England return to action next month to play their final two Euro 2024 qualifiers as they host Malta at Wembley on November 17; kick-off 7.45pm.

Gareth Southgate's side then finish their Group C campaign with an away game against North Macedonia on November 20; kick-off 7.45pm.