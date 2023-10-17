England 3-1 Italy: Harry Kane scores twice and Jude Bellingham shines as Three Lions clinch Euro 2024 spot

England produced a scintillating comeback to beat Italy 3-1 at Wembley and secure their place at Euro 2024.

Gareth Southgate's side, needing only a point to qualify from Group C, fell behind to Gianluca Scamacca's early opener, but Harry Kane led the response, converting a penalty then scoring a clinical second after a breakaway strike from Marcus Rashford.

England were again indebted to Kane's goalscoring heroics as he took his international tally to 61, but Jude Bellingham was the game's real star, winning the penalty for the equaliser then producing a sensational burst of pace to set up Rashford for the second.

The victory puts England on 16 points in Group C, three ahead of second-placed Ukraine, and guarantees their advance to next summer's tournament in Germany in top spot.

Luciano Spalletti's Italy, meanwhile, now risk missing out on a second consecutive major tournament, the defeat leaving them on 10 points, three behind Ukraine, albeit having played one game less.

Security ramped up at Wembley There was a heightened security presence at Wembley after the killings of two Swedish nationals caused Belgium's Euro 2024 Qualifier against Sweden to be abandoned at half-time on Monday night.



The Metropolitan Police announced there would be a "robust policing plan" in place for Tuesday's game in the wake of that incident, including a visibly increased number of police officers in and around the stadium.

How England bounced back to clich Euro spot

Italy came into the game to a backdrop of disarray, with Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo having been withdrawn from the squad as part of an investigation into illegal betting.

Team news Gareth Southgate reverted to his strongest team following the Australia friendly, with Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips and Phil Foden among those starting.

Italy boss Luciano Spalletti handed a full debut to Tottenham full-back Destiny Udogie. Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo were unavailable having been withdrawn from the squad due to a gambling investigation.

Spalletti described that episode as "traumatic" for his squad, but they looked unaffected in the early stages, soaking up England's pressure then cutting through them for the opener.

The goal was well-worked as Destiny Udogie and Stephan El Shaarawy combined to launch the attack and Scamacca capitalised on slack England marking to dispatch his first Italy goal.

Italy's incisive attacking play contrasted with England's more ponderous approach but when the hosts did manage to force an opening, it resulted in their penalty, with Giovanni Di Lorenzo lunging in on Bellingham and the decision rightly upheld by VAR.

Kane dispatched the spot kick coolly to restore parity and England had a chance to go ahead soon afterwards when the striker expertly took down Jordan Pickford's long kick and fed Rashford, whose low, angled shot was parried by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

England almost conceded a second in first-half stoppage time, however, when Udogie's low effort, following intricate build-up play, forced a low, one-handed save from the alert Pickford.

That chance was another warning sign to the hosts but they emerged from the break with far greater urgency to their play as Phillips fired over from Phil Foden's lay-off before Rashford put them in front.

It was a dazzling goal, the move starting deep in England territory as Foden fed Bellingham, who charged through the heart of Italy's defence in sensational style before finding Rashford. The Manchester United forward then cut inside and buried a low finish.

Bellingham was proving too good for Italy, delivering another display to defy his years, and so too was the electric Foden, who drew another save from Donnarumma before Kane added the third.

It was another fine goal as the England captain held off two Italy defenders to run through on goal and finish coolly past Donnarumma, creating a party atmosphere inside the ground as England celebrated their advance to an eighth consecutive major tournament.

England return to action next month to play their final two Euro 2024 qualifiers as they host Malta at Wembley on November 17; kick-off 7.45pm.

Gareth Southgate's side then finish their Group C campaign with an away game against North Macedonia on November 20; kick-off 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, Italy's final two qualifiers in November are against North Macedonia at home and Ukraine away.