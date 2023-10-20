Leeds United's Joel Piroe wins Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for September

Leeds United forward Joel Piroe is the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month winner for September.

A goal full of counter-attacking pace, poise and precision. The interchange between Georginio Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto was sublime, with Piroe skipping over the ball and finally slotting in.

Piroe said: "I'm very happy, it's always nice to score goals and even better to get an award for it.

"We have worked on many combinations between myself and Georginio Rutter in training and it worked perfect for that goal."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here are the nominees for the Sky Bet Championship goal of the month award for September 2023.

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: "There were plenty of stunning goals across the Championship in September, but the fast pace of the passing, movement and finish, as Leeds turned defence into attack, makes Joel Piroe's strike vs Millwall stand out from the rest.

"It can be very easy to make the wrong decision when counter attacking at that speed, but Leeds made it look easy, finding the net following a sharp string of passes. The exchange between Georginio Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto was precise, and Piroe's touch and finish was a thing of beauty."

Piroe beat off competition from Hull City's Aaron Connolly, Ipswich Town's Nathan Broadhead & QPR's Andre Dozzell.

Sky Bet League One winner: Northampton Town vs BARNSLEY - September 23

Barnsley forward Callum Styles is the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month winner for September.

Styles barely had a moment to think as Northampton keeper Lee Burge's clearance came out to him near the touchline, but he cleverly swerved a sweet side-foot volley into the empty net.

Styles said: "I'm delighted to win the Goal of the Month award for September.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here are the nominees for the Sky Bet League One goal of the month award for September 2023.

"It was pure instinct to hit the ball straight away when it was bouncing towards me and luckily I caught it well and it went in.

"Most importantly it helped us get the three points and was part of a great performance by the team on the road.

"Thank you to all the fans who voted for me, it means a lot."

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: "Choosing a winner in League One wasn't easy, it's not often you get two volleys of that calibre in the same month. But the technique required for Callum Styles' strike to guide it back into the empty net makes it a worthy winner.

"Faced with a first-time volley into an empty goal, it would have been very easy to snatch at his chance. But Styles guided it with exquisite control and curve beyond Lee Burge's reach to punish a costly defensive mix-up from Northampton. It was a beautiful strike."

Styles beat off competition from Peterborough United's Peter Kioso, Wycombe Wanderers' Freddie Potts & Fleetwood Town's Junior Quitirna.

Sky Bet League Two winner: Accrington Stanley vs MANSFIELD TOWN - September 9

Mansfield Town midfielder Aaron Lewis is the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month winner for September.

Lewis was patrolling the midfield when Accrington keeper Toby Savin cleared the ball towards him. In a trice, Lewis met it with exquisite timing, spinning a 30-yard volley into the far corner.

Lewis said: "It was just instinct. The ball came to me, and the goalkeeper wasn't in his goal, so the first thing you think about is to shoot. I hit it first-time and luckily it has gone in.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Here are the nominees for the Sky Bet League Two goal of the month award for September 2023.

"It went silent for a few seconds after I hit the ball and everyone was waiting, but to see it nestle into the corner was a great feeling."

Lead Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month judge and Sky Sports Pundit Don Goodman said: "Aaron Lewis' strike vs Accrington Stanley had everything. It was fired at him at pace, and he needed to find power and control to guide it back into the empty net before the keeper could scramble back. You can't really bet against a 30-yard volley for the goal of the month.

"It was a poor kick from Accrington keeper Toby Savin, but one he probably expected to get away with. But Lewis had the confidence and the ability to take it on first time, meeting it with perfect timing and scoring what will surely be a goal of the season contender."

Lewis beat off competition from Gillingham's Connor Mahoney, Doncaster Rovers' Ben Close & Crawley Town's Liam Kelly.