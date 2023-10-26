Europa League and Europa Conference League round-up: Romelu Lukaku scores again as Jose Mourinho's Roma beat Slavia Prague

Romelu Lukaku scored in his 14th consecutive Europa League game as Roma beat Slavia Prague 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Young midfielder Edoardo Bove sent Roma on their way with a stunning strike after just 43 seconds.

Lukaku then drove the ball high into the net after 17 minutes as Jose Mourinho's side made it three wins from three games in the competition, while Sheriff Tiraspol and Servette drew 1-1 in the same group.

Brighton claimed their first-ever European win with Joao Pedro and Ansu Fati on target in a 2-0 victory over Ajax.

Marseille are a point ahead of Brighton and top Group B at the halfway stage after beating AEK Athens 3-1.

Liverpool hammered Toulouse 5-1 to maintain their perfect Europa League record.

Diogo Jota put the Reds ahead before Thijs Dallinga equalised in front of The Kop. Liverpool rallied and were 3-1 in front at the break through Wataru Endo and Darwin Nunez before Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah completed the rout.

Union Saint-Gilloise beat LASK 2-1 and Rennes were also 2-1 victors at Panathinaikos.

West Ham's 2-1 defeat at Olympiacos - in which Lucas Paqueta grabbed a late consolation - allowed Freiburg to join them at the top of Group A on six points.

Vincenzo Griffo scored a second-half hat-trick as Freiburg recovered from an early setback to triumph 3-1 away to Serbian side Backa Topola.

Ayoze Perez's 75th-minute goal gave Group C leaders Real Betis a 1-0 success at Aris Limassol, while Sparta Prague and Rangers fought out a goalless stalemate in the Czech Republic.

Atalanta stay top of their section after Luis Muriel scored twice in a 2-2 draw away to 10-man Sturm Graz.

Sporting Lisbon drew 1-1 at Rakow Czestochowa despite losing Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres to a red card after only eight minutes.

Bayer Leverkusen thrashed Qarabag 5-1 and Group H rivals Molde won by the same scoreline against Hacken.

Frankfurt and Fiorentina win big in the Europa Conference League

Image: Tuta celebrates scoring for Eintracht Frankfurt

In the Europa Conference League, Eintracht Frankfurt and Fiorentina both enjoyed handsome victories with HJK Helsinki and Cukaricki on the wrong side of 6-0 drubbings.

Aston Villa swept aside AZ Alkmaar 4-1 in the Netherlands to go top of their group. Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemans put Villa in first-half command and Ollie Watkins and John McGinn added the gloss before the hour mark.

Remy Cabella's late strike completed a Lille comeback in a 2-1 win over Slovan Bratislava.

Aberdeen lost a 2-0 lead against PAOK, with Stefan Schwab's penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage sealing a dramatic 3-2 success for the Greek visitors.